Villas for sale in Palea Fokea Municipal Unit, Greece

17 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 520 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale 4-storey cottage of 520 sq.m. in Attica. The first floor consists of a living room,…
$1,37M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 sq.m. in Attica. The first floor consists of a living room wi…
$1,72M
Villa 1 room in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Villa 1 room
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 680 m²
For sale villa of 680 sq.meters in Attica. A magnificent view of the sea, the mountain, the …
$1,57M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 435 m²
Floor -1
For sale 4-storey villa of 435 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of one storeroom.…
$1,93M
Villa 8 bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Villa 8 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 480 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 480 sq.m. in Attica. The first floor consists of 7 bedrooms, one …
$2,29M
Villa 8 bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Villa 8 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 480 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 480 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 7 bedrooms, one…
$2,18M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 350 m²
Floor -1/3
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 350 square meters in Attica. The ground floor cons…
$457,721
Villa 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 435 m²
Floor -1/2
For sale 4-storey villa of 435 sq.m. in Attica. The ground floor consists of one pantry Firs…
$1,95M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 255 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 3-storey cottage of 255 sq.m. in Attica. The first floor consists of one bedroom, a…
$480,607
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of living room wit…
$1,95M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 211 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 211 square meters in Attica. The first floor consi…
$746,086
Villa 1 bedroom in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 680 m²
Floor 1/1
Villa of 680 sq.m. for sale in Attica. The villa has an angular location. From the windows t…
$1,72M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 165 m²
Floor -1
For sale 3-storey villa of 165 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of one storeroom.…
$2,27M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 300 square meters in Attica. The first floor consi…
$423,392
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 177 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 177 square meters in Attica. The first floor consi…
$686,582
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 450 sq.m. in Attica. The first floor consists of a living room wi…
$2,06M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of living room wit…
$1,62M
Properties features in Palea Fokea Municipal Unit, Greece

