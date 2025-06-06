Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece

Rafina Municipal Unit
11
Pikermi Municipal Unit
5
16 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Floor -1/3
For sale 3-storey villa of 220 sq.m. in Attica. The ground floor consists of one pantry The …
$534,997
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Floor -1/3
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 300 square meters in Attica. Ground floor consists…
$933,399
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 165 m²
Floor -1/3
For sale 3-storey cottage of 165 sq.m. in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, a…
$478,082
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
Floor -1/4
For sale 4-storey cottage of 400 square meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one b…
$1,25M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 326 m²
Floor -1/2
For sale 4-storey cottage with an area of 326 square meters in Athens. The ground floor cons…
$990,313
Villa 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 386 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 386 sq.m. in Attica. The first floor consists of 2 bedrooms, 2 li…
$1,37M
Villa 1 bedroom in Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey cottage of 180 sq.m. in Attica. The first floor consists of the second flo…
$990,313
Villa 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 386 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 386 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, 2 l…
$1,31M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 440 m²
Floor -1/4
For sale 4-storey cottage with an area of 440 sq.m in Attica. The ground floor consists of o…
$569,145
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 225 m²
Floor -1/3
For sale 3-storey cottage of 225 sq.m. in Attica. The ground floor consists of a living room…
$512,231
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 250 m²
Floor -1/1
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 250 square meters in Athens. The ground floor cons…
$603,294
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 220 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of one storeroom.…
$512,584
Villa 8 bedrooms in Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Villa 8 bedrooms
Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 260 m²
Floor -1/4
For sale 4-storey cottage with an area of 260 sq.m in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2…
$1,01M
Villa 9 bedrooms in Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Villa 9 bedrooms
Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 5
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 500 square meters in Attica. The first floor consi…
$1,13M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 505 m²
Floor -1/4
For sale 4-storey cottage of 505 sq.m. in Attica. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, livi…
$682,975
Villa 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 2
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------…
$626,060
Properties features in Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece

