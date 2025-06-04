Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Marousi
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Municipality of Marousi, Greece

Villa Delete
Clear all
9 properties total found
Villa 1 bedroom in Municipality of Marousi, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Municipality of Marousi, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 320 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 320 square meters in Athens. The windows overlook …
$2,52M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Marousi, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Marousi, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 330 square meters in Attica. The first floor consi…
$915,443
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Marousi, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Marousi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 180 square meters in Athens. The first floor consi…
$3,26M
Leave a request
Villa 1 room in Municipality of Marousi, Greece
Villa 1 room
Municipality of Marousi, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 640 m²
Number of floors 1
Discover the ultimate luxury in a serene and elegant setting in Neo Psychiko, in the norther…
$13,64M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 10 bedrooms in Municipality of Marousi, Greece
Villa 10 bedrooms
Municipality of Marousi, Greece
Rooms 14
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 1400 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists of 4 bedrooms, li…
$3,47M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 1 bedroom in Municipality of Marousi, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Municipality of Marousi, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 640 m²
Floor 1/1
Discover the ultimate luxury in a tranquil and elegant setting in Neo Psychico, in the north…
$14,30M
Leave a request
Villa 10 bedrooms in Municipality of Marousi, Greece
Villa 10 bedrooms
Municipality of Marousi, Greece
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 400 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa with an area of 1400 square meters in Athens. The first floor consis…
$3,66M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Marousi, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Marousi, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 422 m²
Floor -1/2
For sale 4-storey cottage with an area of 422 square meters in Athens. The ground floor cons…
$1,44M
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Marousi, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Marousi, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
Floor -1/2
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 91 square meters in Athens. The ground floor consi…
$400,506
Leave a request

Properties features in Municipality of Marousi, Greece

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go