Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Spetses
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Municipality of Spetses, Greece

Spetses
3
Villa Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Spetses, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Spetses, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 130 sq.m in Attica under construction. The first f…
$346,514
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Spetses, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Spetses, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey cottage of 125 sq.m. in Attica under construction. The first floor consist…
$438,918
Leave a request
Villa 1 bedroom in Spetses, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Spetses, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey cottage of 140 square meters in Attica. The cottage consists of one bedroo…
$924,038
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Municipality of Spetses, Greece

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go