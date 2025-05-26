Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece

Villa 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 68 square meters in Athens. The cottage consists o…
$245,033
Villa 1 bedroom in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/1
Building 200 sq.m on a plot of 120 sq.m., near the port of Piraeus Suitable for professional…
$501,463
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 4-storey cottage with an area of 120 square meters in Athens. The first floor consi…
$569,845
Villa 1 bedroom in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 75 square meters in Athens under construction. The…
$296,319
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 157 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 157 square meters in Athens. The second floor cons…
$364,701
Villa 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 82 square meters in Athens. The cottage consists o…
$113,969
