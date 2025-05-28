Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Pikermi Municipal Unit, Greece

Villa 1 bedroom in Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey cottage of 180 sq.m. in Attica. The first floor consists of the second flo…
$991,825
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
Floor -1/4
For sale 4-storey cottage of 400 square meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one b…
$1,25M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 250 m²
Floor -1/1
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 250 square meters in Athens. The ground floor cons…
$604,215
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 165 m²
Floor -1/3
For sale 3-storey cottage of 165 sq.m. in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, a…
$478,812
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 326 m²
Floor -1/2
For sale 4-storey cottage with an area of 326 square meters in Athens. The ground floor cons…
$991,825
Properties features in Pikermi Municipal Unit, Greece

