  Realting.com
  Greece
  Attica
  Residential
  Villa
  Sea view

Seaview Villas for Sale in Attica, Greece

Athens
11
Municipality of Saronikos
96
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni
45
Kalyvia Thorikou Municipal Unit
46
9 properties total found
Villa 1 room in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Villa 1 room
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 199 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale villa of 199 sq.meters in central Greece. Extras included with the property: parkin…
$1,83M
Villa 6 rooms in Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Villa 6 rooms
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale villa of 450 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. There are: solar panels …
$2,91M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 1
The villa is 320 sq.m., It consists of: basement : a separate apartment with one bedroo…
Price on request
Villa 1 room in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Villa 1 room
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 620 m²
Number of floors 1
The Villa is located in Voula area
$5,03M
Villa 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Lavreotiki, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Lavreotiki, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Number of floors 2
Discover Your Dream Home by the Aegean Sea! Located  40 km from the heart of Athens and j…
$8,56M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 13
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 682 m²
Number of floors 5
Luxury exclusive villa in Athens, Greece in the fashionable area of Voula Panorama. The high…
Price on request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 330 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of living room, o…
$2,91M
Villa 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 160 sq.meters in Athens. 1st floor consists of living room with k…
$1,04M
Villa 1 room in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Villa 1 room
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 950 m²
Number of floors 1
In total the house has 7 bathrooms plus one guest toilet and one outside pool toilet located…
$2,46M
