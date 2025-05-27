Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Rafina Municipal Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Rafina Municipal Unit, Greece

Villa Delete
Clear all
11 properties total found
Villa 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 386 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 386 sq.m. in Attica. The first floor consists of 2 bedrooms, 2 li…
$1,37M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Floor -1/3
For sale 3-storey villa of 220 sq.m. in Attica. The ground floor consists of one pantry The …
$535,654
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 225 m²
Floor -1/3
For sale 3-storey cottage of 225 sq.m. in Attica. The ground floor consists of a living room…
$512,860
Leave a request
Villa 9 bedrooms in Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Villa 9 bedrooms
Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 5
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 500 square meters in Attica. The first floor consi…
$1,13M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 505 m²
Floor -1/4
For sale 4-storey cottage of 505 sq.m. in Attica. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, livi…
$683,814
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 2
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------…
$626,829
Leave a request
Villa 8 bedrooms in Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Villa 8 bedrooms
Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 260 m²
Floor -1/4
For sale 4-storey cottage with an area of 260 sq.m in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2…
$1,01M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Floor -1/3
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 300 square meters in Attica. Ground floor consists…
$934,545
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 440 m²
Floor -1/4
For sale 4-storey cottage with an area of 440 sq.m in Attica. The ground floor consists of o…
$569,845
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 386 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 386 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, 2 l…
$1,31M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 220 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of one storeroom.…
$512,584
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά

Properties features in Rafina Municipal Unit, Greece

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go