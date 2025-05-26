Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Ekali Municipal Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Ekali Municipal Unit, Greece

Villa Delete
Clear all
6 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 313 m²
Floor -1/4
For sale 4-storey cottage with an area of 313 square meters in Athens. The ground floor cons…
$729,401
Leave a request
Villa 1 bedroom in Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 199 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale 0-storey cottage with an area of 199 square meters in Athens. The property is sold …
$911,752
Leave a request
Villa 8 bedrooms in Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
Villa 8 bedrooms
Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 7
Area 600 m²
Floor -1/4
For sale 4-storey cottage with an area of 600 square meters in Athens. The ground floor cons…
$2,34M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 320 m²
Floor -1/2
$1,05M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 200 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 1200 square meters in Athens. The first floor consists of a livin…
$7,41M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 1200 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists of living room wi…
$7,05M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά

Properties features in Ekali Municipal Unit, Greece

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go