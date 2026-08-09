Villas for sale in Lavreotiki Municipal Unit, Greece

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Villas in Lavreotiki Municipal Unit, Greece

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Villa 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Lavreotiki, Greece
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Villa 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Lavreotiki, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Number of floors 2
Discover Your Dream Home by the Aegean Sea! Located  40 km from the heart of Athens and j…
$6,98M
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