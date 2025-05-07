Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Municipal Unit of Pefki, Greece

4 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Likovrisi - Pefki, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Likovrisi - Pefki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale duplex of 155 sq.meters in Athens. The duplex is situated on 1st floor and 2nd floo…
$443,591
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Likovrisi - Pefki, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Likovrisi - Pefki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale duplex of 150 sq.meters in Athens. The duplex is situated on ground floor and 1st f…
$443,591
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Likovrisi - Pefki, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Likovrisi - Pefki, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 88 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. It…
$294,868
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Likovrisi - Pefki, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Likovrisi - Pefki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 5
New residence in a quiet and green area, Pefki, Greece We offer functional apartments with …
$635,802
Leave a request
Properties features in Municipal Unit of Pefki, Greece

