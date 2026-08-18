Apartments for sale in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece

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Apartments in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece

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2 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 78 m²
For sale under construction apartment of 78 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated o…
$301,081
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 76 m²
For sale apartment of 76 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the ground floor.…
$212,528
Leave a request
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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