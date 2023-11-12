Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Limenas Markopoulou
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece

Apartment To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
2 room apartment with sea view in Saint Spyridon, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view
Saint Spyridon, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 90 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. co…
€530,000
1 room apartment with sea view in Saint Spyridon, Greece
1 room apartment with sea view
Saint Spyridon, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 58 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the ground floor.…
€150,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 76 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the ground floor.…
€180,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir