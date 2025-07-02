  1. Realting.com
Residential complex

Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$143,000
14
ID: 27167
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 06/08/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Georgia
  • City
    Tbilisi
  • Metro
    Marjanishvili (~ 600 m)
  • Metro
    Rustaveli (~ 800 m)

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    6

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

A modern residential complex in the historical center of Tbilisi, in the very heart of the prestigious Marjanishvili district, where art, comfort, nature, and the dynamics of urban life are harmoniously intertwined. This is the perfect choice for those who value comfort, security, and an inspiring atmosphere. The complex is especially suitable for a calm and fulfilling lifestyle, including for retirees and everyone who seeks to find a balance between privacy and social activity.

Here, residents can enjoy absolute tranquility and coziness thanks to a well-thought-out security system and modern amenities. Art-inspired architecture and stylish interiors create a unique space filled with aesthetics and inspiration. Social and co-working spaces are provided for communication and work, contributing to the formation of a friendly and close-knit community. Excellent transport accessibility, as well as proximity to theaters, museums, restaurants, and parks, allow residents to always be at the center of Tbilisi’s cultural and social life.

 

Layouts (white walls):

  • One-bedroom residence: area from 46.1 m², price from $143,000.
  • Two-bedroom residence: area from 91.2 m², price from $310,000.
  • Three-bedroom residence: area from 220.2 m², price from $639,000.
     

Complex infrastructure: 

  • Swimming pool.
  • Fitness center. 
  • Children’s playground.
  • Underground parking.
  • Recreation areas & Lobby.
  • Spa area with two saunas.
  • Private green courtyard of 1,000 m².
  • 24/7 concierge service & Security.
  • Co-working & Shared workspaces.


 

The complex is located in a unique place where three symbols of the district meet: the Marjanishvili Theatre, the metro station, and the park. The Marjanishvili Theatre is the cultural center of the city, where classics and modernity merge on stage, turning every evening into a true celebration of art for the residents of the complex. The Marjanishvili metro station is just a few minutes’ walk away, providing quick access to any district of Tbilisi and making getting around the city as convenient as possible. The park is a green oasis for walks, morning runs, reading, and relaxing in the fresh air, and its atmosphere creates a sense of harmony with nature right in the city center.

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 46.1
Price per m², USD 3,102
Apartment price, USD 143,000
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 91.2
Price per m², USD 3,399
Apartment price, USD 310,000
Apartments 3 rooms
Area, m² 220.2
Price per m², USD 2,902
Apartment price, USD 639,000

Location on the map

Tbilisi, Georgia

