A modern residential complex in the historical center of Tbilisi, in the very heart of the prestigious Marjanishvili district, where art, comfort, nature, and the dynamics of urban life are harmoniously intertwined. This is the perfect choice for those who value comfort, security, and an inspiring atmosphere. The complex is especially suitable for a calm and fulfilling lifestyle, including for retirees and everyone who seeks to find a balance between privacy and social activity.

Here, residents can enjoy absolute tranquility and coziness thanks to a well-thought-out security system and modern amenities. Art-inspired architecture and stylish interiors create a unique space filled with aesthetics and inspiration. Social and co-working spaces are provided for communication and work, contributing to the formation of a friendly and close-knit community. Excellent transport accessibility, as well as proximity to theaters, museums, restaurants, and parks, allow residents to always be at the center of Tbilisi’s cultural and social life.

Layouts (white walls):

One-bedroom residence: area from 46.1 m², price from $143,000.

Two-bedroom residence: area from 91.2 m², price from $310,000.

Three-bedroom residence: area from 220.2 m², price from $639,000.



Complex infrastructure:

Swimming pool.

Fitness center.

Children’s playground.

Underground parking.

Recreation areas & Lobby.

Spa area with two saunas.

Private green courtyard of 1,000 m².

24/7 concierge service & Security.

Co-working & Shared workspaces.





The complex is located in a unique place where three symbols of the district meet: the Marjanishvili Theatre, the metro station, and the park. The Marjanishvili Theatre is the cultural center of the city, where classics and modernity merge on stage, turning every evening into a true celebration of art for the residents of the complex. The Marjanishvili metro station is just a few minutes’ walk away, providing quick access to any district of Tbilisi and making getting around the city as convenient as possible. The park is a green oasis for walks, morning runs, reading, and relaxing in the fresh air, and its atmosphere creates a sense of harmony with nature right in the city center.