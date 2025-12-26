  1. Realting.com
Residential complex First-class apartments with sea and city views in a new residential complex, Nice, Cote d'Azur, France
Nice, France
from
$1,86M
After a busy day in the heart of lively Nice, this residence is the place to be as it offers a holiday feeling all year round. Cypress, olive and citrus trees in the garden-belvedere shade the pedestrian paths that criss cross the residence’s vast park. The promenade overlooking the terraces…
Apartment building Rezidencia v centre goroda
Nice, France
from
$406,278
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 6
Residence - renovation, in the heart of the city, near the port. Two buildings. One of the buildings is being rented out at the end of this year.The second is early 2027.Ideal for investment and rental.2 rooms from 41 m2 from 350250 euros.3-room from 63 m2 from 525750 euros
Residence radom s Monte Karlo i vidom na more
Beausoleil, France
from
$2,62M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 5
A small guarded residence with a garden, only 23 apartments, most of the apartments overlooking the sea and Monaco. All apartments with air conditioning, electric shutters. Underground parking.Grass in Q3 2025.Reduced notary fees. Exemption for two years from property tax.4-room apartment 13…
OneOne
Residential complex New residential complex with a parking in the center of Nice, Cote d'Azur, France
Nice, France
from
$297,137
The complex was built to the highest standards with attention to indoor air quality, functionality, safety and respect for the environment. An excellent option for long-term investment. The building has underground parking for 8 cars and 2 commercial premises. Facilities and equipment in th…
Residential complex New residential complex near the sea in Antibes, Cote d'Azur, France
Antibes, France
from
$413,662
The complex is located in the heart of a landscape park. Shaded seating areas are adjacent to cozy spaces. Owners can store their cars in underground parking with direct access to the apartments. All units have spacious balconies overlooking the sea, mountains or park. The top floor flats ha…
Residence
Cannes, France
from
$835,885
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 6
The ideal location of the residence, close to the famous boutiques and restaurants of Cannes. Not far from the Croisette and the beaches. A 15-minute walk to the Palace of Festivals. Apartments with large terraces. Luxury class materials are used in construction.Installment payment, reduced …
Residential complex New residential complex near the port of Nice, Cote d'Azur, France
Nice, France
from
$431,140
In keeping with the art deco architecture of the area, the facades of the building are distinguished by an elegant and emblematic design. Traditional wrought iron balconies support the desire for transparency. Its elegance is accentuated by noble materials such as polished stone and frosted …
Residential complex New residential complex 800 m from the beach, Antibes, Cote d'Azur, France
Antibes, France
from
$365,887
In the center of the complex between the buildings there is a landscaped garden, and in the southern part of the plot there is a communal swimming pool. Private parking spaces in the basement are equipped with charging stations and there is also a room for bicycles. Facilities and equipment…
Residence s vidom na more i bassejnomh
Nice, France
from
$383,099
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 7
Residence s vidom na more i Monako
Beausoleil, France
from
$1,80M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 4
Residential complex First class residential complex with swimming pools surrounded by greenery and with sea views, Eze, Cote d'Azur, France
Eze, France
from
$448,619
Living on the Mediterranean coast means being able to experience the delights of its climate, natural light and stunning scents at any time. Here, indoor and outdoor living are equally important. Every apartment has its own terrace, with an average area of around 40 m2. Picture windows creat…
Residence Rezidencia radom s plazem i tennisnym klubom
Cannes, France
from
$535,383
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 4
Closed and elite residence, 5 minutes walk to the beach, near the tennis club.The residence is surrounded by a garden, on the territory - a swimming pool. Big terraces. Underground parking. High quality finishing materials.It is possible to choose ceramic tiles.Apartment options :2-room from…
Residential complex Two-level penthouse in a new residential complex just 600 m from the beach, Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, Cote d'Azur, France
28, France
from
$931,030
Modern residential complex surrounded by greenery with an elevator and underground parking. The penthouse offers 2 bedrooms, a bathroom and a terrace on the lower level, and upstairs there is a living room with a kitchen, a toilet and a huge terrace with a jacuzzi. The price includes a parki…
Residential complex New residential complex in the center of Saint-Laurent-du-Var, Cote d'Azur, France
Saint Laurent du Var, France
from
$566,309
Buildings A and B are located on 4 levels. In the center they are connected by a “patio alley” covered with a glass roof that lets in natural light and protects from the weather, but is open on both sides for natural ventilation. On the ground floor there are shops and entertainment faciliti…
Residential complex New residential complex in the Fabron area, Nice, Cote d'Azur, France
Nice, France
from
$732,939
Closed residence in the Fabron area with a swimming pool overlooking the sea, a large park and parking lots. There are many palm trees around, there are tennis courts nearby. The price includes a parking space. Start of construction - October 2021. Completion of works - 4th quarter of 2023. …
Residential complex New residential complex near the sea in the historic center of Nice, Cote d'Azur, France
Nice, France
from
$534,847
The complex combines all the comforts of modernity with the classical elegance of architecture that respects the heritage of the city. The building offers 29 apartments ranging from studios to 3 bedrooms. Direct access to the residence's private underground car park is located next to Rue Vo…
Residential complex Apartments and houses in a new residential complex, Le Cannet, Cote d'Azur, France
Le Cannet, France
from
$321,607
Modern residential complex consists of 46 apartments with 2-5 rooms and 4 two-storey houses, a lush Mediterranean garden, underground parking, storage space for bicycles and prams. Facilities and equipment in the house Illuminated common areas, surveillance system with cameras, Vigik acces…
Residence Sovremennaa i elegantnaa rezidencia
Cannes, France
from
$397,507
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 5
The residence is located in the elite quarter of Cannes - Croix Garden. Near the center of Cannes and the Croisette. The residence will be surrounded by a garden. All apartments with terraces or balconies. Underground parking.Apartment options:2 rooms from 46 m2 from 270,000 euros3 rooms fro…
Residential complex First-class apartments in a new residential complex, Saint-Laurent-du-Var, Cote d'Azur, France
Saint Laurent du Var, France
from
$300,633
The new building is located in the center of Saint-Laurent-du-Var, opposite the developers are reconstructing the park and square. There are restaurants, shops and all infrastructure nearby. The new residence offers from studios to four-room apartments. In the courtyard of the residence, a g…
Residential complex Modern residential complex in a new eco-quarter, Nice, Cote d'Azur, France
Nice, France
from
$575,631
The design of the residence is a response to modern bioclimatic requirements. The unique arrangement of the facades allows you to enjoy exceptional panoramas of the eco-valley of Nice, from the hills of the Riviera to the coastline. In the apartments, every detail has been thought through to…
Residence s zivopisnym sadom radom s centrom Kann
Cannes, France
from
$408,705
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 4
Residence with lively garden and swimming pool. Only 12 apartments in the residence. The sea and the beach are 15 minutes away. Near shops, boutiques, schools. Parking.Installment payment, reduced notarial fee.2-room apartments from 45 m2 from 225,000 euros;3-room from 66 m2 from 337,000 euros
Residential complex Modern residential complex with a parking in the center of Cap D'Ail, Cote d'Azur, France
Cap dAil, France
from
$1,04M
The complex offers from studios to 3-bedroom apartments. Each apartment is bright, functional, with a pleasant temperature in summer and winter. Most apartments have large terraces and balconies that can be equipped. You can purchase a parking space for a price ranging from 60 to 100 thousan…
Residential complex New residential complex with panoramic views in Cap-d'Ail, Cote d'Azur, France
Cap dAil, France
from
$419,488
The complex offers from studios to 3-bedroom apartments. Each apartment is bright, functional, with a pleasant temperature in summer and winter. Most apartments have large terraces and balconies that can be equipped. Facilities and equipment in the house Lighting control and roller shutter…
Residential complex New residential complex with sea views in Beausoleil, Cote d'Azur, France
Beausoleil, France
from
$471,924
A cozy residence surrounded by greenery, where every detail is thought out for harmonious integration into the surrounding natural landscape. The refined and modern architecture of the building resembles the bow of a boat and offers a unique and contemporary design. The building consists of …
Residence v okruzenii parka s bassejnom
Antibes, France
from
$440,534
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 5
Discover a beautiful and comfortable residence surrounded by a Mediterranean park. There will also be a swimming pool and sports grounds.The residence is conveniently located to the sea and the beach 10 minutes walk, to the center of Antibes - 20 minutes walk.The residence is represented by …
Residential complex New residential complex with a lush garden in Cannes, Cote d'Azur, France
Cannes, France
from
$541,839
The residential complex consists of three buildings with a landscaped Mediterranean garden between them. The complex includes apartments from 2 to 5 rooms of various layouts. The apartments offer modern comfort, combining functionality and sophistication. All living rooms and bedrooms have d…
Residence s vidom na more i zamok
Eze, France
from
$456,535
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 4
Residential complex New complex with a swimming pool, gardens and a parking near the hospital, Antibes, Cote d'Azur, France
Antibes, France
from
$551,161
Situated in a popular area, close to the city centre and beaches, the complex offers a wide range of modern apartments. The complex will be surrounded by Mediterranean vegetation, and you can relax on hot days by the common pool. There will be places for recreation and games on the territory…
Residence v centre sredizemnomorskogo parka
Cannes, France
from
$447,896
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 4
The residence is located 600 meters from the beach, in the center of a Mediterranean park with magnolias, olive and orange trees. Swimming pool for residents of the residence.Installment payment, reduced notary fee.Apartment options :2-room 38m2 from 285,000 euros;3 rooms from 63 m2 from 400…
Residential complex New residential complex in the center of Nice, Cote d'Azur, France
Nice, France
from
$1,03M
With a red ocher façade, reminiscent of the iconic Place Massena, the complex has a local flavor and a reminder of the extent to which the project is closely connected with the spirit of the area and the history of the city. Apartments from 2 to 5 rooms offer beautiful layouts and unobstruct…
Residence Rezidencia aponskogo arhitektora
Nice, France
from
$462,863
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
modern area of Nice, convenient location. The residence was awarded the Golden Pyramid, the highest national award in the field of construction and new architectural projects. All apartments with decoration, for which high quality materials are used.Some apartments with sea views.Apartment o…
Residence nedaleko ot centra goroda i plaza Bassejn i sad
Antibes, France
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 4
Novostrika, only 11 apartments. Elegant architecture. There is a swimming pool on the territory. All apartments with terraces and balconies, with views of the garden and pool, their own parking. To the city center and the beach 15-20 minutes walk.Installment payment, reduced notarial fee. It…
Residential complex Cozy residential complex with a garden and a parking in Antibes, Cote d'Azur, France
Antibes, France
from
$958,996
A new development of one-three bedroom apartments for sale a short walk to the beach and close to the Marina and old town of Antibes. Apartments on the top floor benefit from sea views and a roof top solarium and a landscaped garden in front of the residence ensures peace and tranquility in …
Residence Na granice Francii i Monako
Beausoleil, France
from
$586,940
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 4
Bosolei is a small town, with gardens, with beautiful panoramic views of Monaco and the sea, with rich cultural traditions.The residence is a 12-minute walk to the train station in Monaco. Beach, commercial shops, restaurants, schools - all on foot. Modern architecture of the residence, the …
Residential complex New residential complex with SPA and panoramic sea views in Beausoleil, Cote d'Azur, France
Beausoleil, France
from
$1,49M
Imagine the glow of dawn over the Mediterranean every day. The entire residence faces the bay of Monaco like a canvas framed by hills plunging into the sea. It enjoys an unobstructed view as far as the «Rocher» of Monaco, its old town, its cathedral and its Prince’s Palace. Thus, most of the…
Residence
Beausoleil, France
from
$906,053
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 7
Elegant and modern residence, all apartments with terraces and balconies, overlooking the sea and Monaco. Luxury class materials are used in construction. It is possible to choose finishing materials for apartments.To the beach and the sea 20 minutes walk.Installment payment, reduced notaria…
Residential complex New apartments in an exclusive residential complex, Nice, Cote d'Azur, France
Nice, France
from
$419,488
The complex offers luxury apartments from 2 to 4 rooms with large bay windows, beautiful terraces and stunning views of Nice and the Mediterranean Sea. In the center of the quarter there is a garden with terraces overlooking the city, divided into green spaces, orchards and olive groves. Fro…
Residence radom v 2 h minutah hodby ot mora i Monako
Moyenne Corniche, France
from
$1,89M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 4
Elite residence, with a beautiful garden, to the beach 2 minutes walk. Large 4-room apartment of 102 m2 with two terraces of 26 m2 and 77 m2. One of the terraces with sea views, a jacuzzi is installed on the terrace. Luxury materials were used to decorate the apartment. Reduced notary fees. …
Residential complex First-class residential complex with a swimming pool, a garden and panoramic sea views in Eze, Cote d'Azur, France
Eze, France
from
$810,194
In the hills between Nice and Monaco, in a charming natural setting, lies this exceptional project with swimming pool. 22 apartments, from 2 to 5 rooms, which are mostly south facing, and most have stunning sea views. The apartments are located in 2 buildings, all of which have a balcony, pr…
Residence Rezidkncia radom s centrom Kann i plazem
Cannes, France
from
$666,245
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 9
Residence with a large garden, three buildings in the residence, from the upper floors there are views of the sea and the Laran Islands. All apartments with large terraces and balconies.A 10-minute walk to the sandy beach. Near the residence there are shops, boutiques, schools. Convenient ac…
Residence Zakrytaa rezidencia s bassejnom v 15 ti minutah hodby do nabereznoj Kruazett i mora
Cannes, France
from
$419,902
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 4
Residence with its own swimming pool, many apartments with sea views, a large pool, a garden. All apartments with balconies or terraces. Not far from the residence are elite boutiques and restaurants, near the Croisette promenade and sandy beaches.It is possible to choose finishing and decor…
Residential complex First-class apartments in a residential complex with a garden, Beaulieu-sur-Mer, Cote d'Azur, France
Beaulieu sur Mer, France
from
$2,16M
A residential complex of 16 apartments, ranging from studios to five-room duplex apartments. The courtyard facade is decorated with wide terraces with glass fences that rise above the abundance of vegetation. The preserved historical facade of the complex, decorated with two shops, is the co…
Residence Rezidencia v centre goroda Idealna dla investicij
Nice, France
from
$410,131
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 5
Area 67 m²
1 real estate property 1
The residence is located near Gambetta Boulevard and the beaches. Near bakeries, small shops, kindergartens, schools, convenient access to the highway.All apartments with balconies and loggias.View of the city and green hills, no vis-a-vis.Parking ground.Installment payment, reduced notarial…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
67.0
412,522
Residence v centre Kann radom s Kruazett
Cannes, France
from
$702,077
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 3
A small luxury residence, only 9 apartments in the residence, is located in the center of the park, in the elite area of Cannes, to the beach 800 meters, to the Croisette promenade 5 minutes walk. Luxury finishing materials.Payment installments, reduced notarial fee, it is possible to choose…
Residence
Antibes, France
from
$468,773
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 5
Elegant and modern architecture, on the roof pool. Park. All apartments with large balconies and terraces are well lit. Underground parking.Installment payment, reduced notarial fee, it is possible to change the layout of apartments and choose the decoration of apartments.Apartment options:3…
Residential complex New residential complex with a parking in the Riquier area, Nice, Cote d'Azur, France
Nice, France
from
$413,662
The new luxury residence showcases high-quality modern architecture, in which green spaces take pride of place. The gardens around make it an exceptional place to live in the heart of the city. The complex offers 25 apartments with 2-4 rooms and parking spaces. Premium interior solutions hav…
Residence s vidom na more i bassejnom
Antibes, France
from
$597,545
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 6
15 minutes from the beach and the port, a few minutes from the city center, the station. From studios to 4 bedroom apartments. All apartments with large terraces or balconies. Pool, solarium, citrus garden. Parking.Installment payment, reduced notarial fee, construction guarantees, the resid…
Residential complex Magnificent apartments in a new residential complex with a garden and a parking, Menton, Cote d'Azur, France
Menton, France
from
$396,183
The project is a beautiful corner complex whose facades have been designed to take full advantage of the excellent orientation to the south, east or west. Thus, the apartments can be flooded with abundant natural light and all have a balcony, loggia or terrace. On the upper floors, some apar…
Residential complex Luxury residential complex with a rooftop pool, a parking and panoramic views, Villeneuve-Loubet, Côte d'Azur, France
Villeneuve Loubet, France
from
$477,750
Situated just a few minutes from the beaches and the marina, the complex offers apartments from 2 to 5 rooms finished with high-quality materials. The terraces of the residence are magical places that blur the boundaries between the inside and outside world. On the top floor there are presti…
Residential complex New residential complex with a garden, a parking and panoramic views in Beausoleil, Cote d'Azur, France
Beausoleil, France
from
$943,848
Surrounded by a village atmosphere with colourful historic façades, Avenue Professor Langevin impresses with its tranquility, central location and panoramic views. Thanks to its composition, the residence follows the curves of the hill and fits delicately between typical houses, creating an …
Residential complex New sea view apartments in Juan les Pins, Antibes, Cote d'Azur, France
Antibes, France
from
$546,500
A modern residential complex within walking distance from the beach offers its residents comfort and safety. Delivery of the project - 30.09.2024. Facilities and equipment in the house Access to garages in the basement with an individual remote control Secure access control system controll…
Residence Elitnaa rezidencia v prestiznom kvartale Kalifornia v Kannah
Cannes, France
from
$722,232
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 4
Elegant and modern architecture, corresponding to modern trends. The residence is located near the center of Cannes, a 5-minute walk from the Croisette promenade and the beaches. For the construction and decoration of apartments, luxury materials - Versace Home are used. You have the opportu…
Residence v elitnom kvartale
Antibes, France
from
$434,886
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 3
Elite and modern residence with garden and swimming pool. Near the Fernoud Museum. The apartments are very bright, with large terraces and glazed loggias. 10 minutes to the beach.Payment installments.Reduced notary fees. It is possible to choose finishing materials.Apartment options:2 rooms …
Residence Pervaa linia plaz v 2 h minutah hodby
Cannes, France
from
$1,06M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 3
Residence with swimming pool and garden, most apartments with sea views. All apartments with large terraces.The residence has only 10 apartments. 5 minutes walk to the beach. Delivery in the second quarter of 2026.Luxury materials are used in the construction of the residence. It is possible…
Residential complex New residential complex surrounded by forest, Antibes, Cote d'Azur, France
Antibes, France
from
$454,445
The residential complex offers from functional studios to spacious 4-room family apartments, most of which have views of the sea or forest park. The living rooms are flooded with natural light thanks to large bay windows. The apartments are designed in compliance with modern comfort standard…
