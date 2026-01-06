  1. Realting.com
New Construction Apartments in Cannes, France

Cannes, France
from
$835,885
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 6
The ideal location of the residence, close to the famous boutiques and restaurants of Cannes. Not far from the Croisette and the beaches. A 15-minute walk to the Palace of Festivals. Apartments with large terraces. Luxury class materials are used in construction.Installment payment, reduced …
Developer
Premiumazur
Cannes, France
from
$419,902
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 4
Residence with its own swimming pool, many apartments with sea views, a large pool, a garden. All apartments with balconies or terraces. Not far from the residence are elite boutiques and restaurants, near the Croisette promenade and sandy beaches.It is possible to choose finishing and decor…
Developer
Premiumazur
Cannes, France
from
$541,839
The residential complex consists of three buildings with a landscaped Mediterranean garden between them. The complex includes apartments from 2 to 5 rooms of various layouts. The apartments offer modern comfort, combining functionality and sophistication. All living rooms and bedrooms have d…
Agency
TRANIO
Cannes, France
from
$702,077
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 3
A small luxury residence, only 9 apartments in the residence, is located in the center of the park, in the elite area of Cannes, to the beach 800 meters, to the Croisette promenade 5 minutes walk. Luxury finishing materials.Payment installments, reduced notarial fee, it is possible to choose…
Developer
Premiumazur
Cannes, France
from
$666,245
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 9
Residence with a large garden, three buildings in the residence, from the upper floors there are views of the sea and the Laran Islands. All apartments with large terraces and balconies.A 10-minute walk to the sandy beach. Near the residence there are shops, boutiques, schools. Convenient ac…
Developer
Premiumazur
Cannes, France
from
$447,896
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 4
The residence is located 600 meters from the beach, in the center of a Mediterranean park with magnolias, olive and orange trees. Swimming pool for residents of the residence.Installment payment, reduced notary fee.Apartment options :2-room 38m2 from 285,000 euros;3 rooms from 63 m2 from 400…
Developer
Premiumazur
Cannes, France
from
$408,705
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 4
Residence with lively garden and swimming pool. Only 12 apartments in the residence. The sea and the beach are 15 minutes away. Near shops, boutiques, schools. Parking.Installment payment, reduced notarial fee.2-room apartments from 45 m2 from 225,000 euros;3-room from 66 m2 from 337,000 euros
Developer
Premiumazur
Cannes, France
from
$535,383
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 4
Closed and elite residence, 5 minutes walk to the beach, near the tennis club.The residence is surrounded by a garden, on the territory - a swimming pool. Big terraces. Underground parking. High quality finishing materials.It is possible to choose ceramic tiles.Apartment options :2-room from…
Developer
Premiumazur
Cannes, France
from
$1,06M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 3
Residence with swimming pool and garden, most apartments with sea views. All apartments with large terraces.The residence has only 10 apartments. 5 minutes walk to the beach. Delivery in the second quarter of 2026.Luxury materials are used in the construction of the residence. It is possible…
Developer
Premiumazur
Cannes, France
from
$722,232
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 4
Elegant and modern architecture, corresponding to modern trends. The residence is located near the center of Cannes, a 5-minute walk from the Croisette promenade and the beaches. For the construction and decoration of apartments, luxury materials - Versace Home are used. You have the opportu…
Developer
Premiumazur
Cannes, France
from
$397,507
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 5
The residence is located in the elite quarter of Cannes - Croix Garden. Near the center of Cannes and the Croisette. The residence will be surrounded by a garden. All apartments with terraces or balconies. Underground parking.Apartment options:2 rooms from 46 m2 from 270,000 euros3 rooms fro…
Developer
Premiumazur
