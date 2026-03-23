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New Construction Apartments in Saint Laurent du Var, France

Cannes
11
Antibes
11
Metropolitan France
68
Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur
55
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Residential complex New residential complex in the center of Saint-Laurent-du-Var, Cote d'Azur, France
Residential complex New residential complex in the center of Saint-Laurent-du-Var, Cote d'Azur, France
Residential complex New residential complex in the center of Saint-Laurent-du-Var, Cote d'Azur, France
Residential complex New residential complex in the center of Saint-Laurent-du-Var, Cote d'Azur, France
Residential complex New residential complex in the center of Saint-Laurent-du-Var, Cote d'Azur, France
Residential complex New residential complex in the center of Saint-Laurent-du-Var, Cote d'Azur, France
Residential complex New residential complex in the center of Saint-Laurent-du-Var, Cote d'Azur, France
Saint Laurent du Var, France
from
$566,309
Buildings A and B are located on 4 levels. In the center they are connected by a “patio alley” covered with a glass roof that lets in natural light and protects from the weather, but is open on both sides for natural ventilation. On the ground floor there are shops and entertainment faciliti…
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Residential complex First-class apartments in a new residential complex, Saint-Laurent-du-Var, Cote d'Azur, France
Residential complex First-class apartments in a new residential complex, Saint-Laurent-du-Var, Cote d'Azur, France
Residential complex First-class apartments in a new residential complex, Saint-Laurent-du-Var, Cote d'Azur, France
Residential complex First-class apartments in a new residential complex, Saint-Laurent-du-Var, Cote d'Azur, France
Residential complex First-class apartments in a new residential complex, Saint-Laurent-du-Var, Cote d'Azur, France
Saint Laurent du Var, France
from
$300,633
The new building is located in the center of Saint-Laurent-du-Var, opposite the developers are reconstructing the park and square. There are restaurants, shops and all infrastructure nearby. The new residence offers from studios to four-room apartments. In the courtyard of the residence, a g…
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