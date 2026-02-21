  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Roquebrune Cap Martin
  4. Flats in new buildings

New Construction Apartments in Roquebrune Cap Martin, France

Cannes
11
Antibes
11
Metropolitan France
68
Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur
55
Show more
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Residential complex Two-level penthouse in a new residential complex just 600 m from the beach, Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, Cote d'Azur, France
Residential complex Two-level penthouse in a new residential complex just 600 m from the beach, Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, Cote d'Azur, France
Residential complex Two-level penthouse in a new residential complex just 600 m from the beach, Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, Cote d'Azur, France
Residential complex Two-level penthouse in a new residential complex just 600 m from the beach, Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, Cote d'Azur, France
Residential complex Two-level penthouse in a new residential complex just 600 m from the beach, Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, Cote d'Azur, France
28, France
from
$931,030
Modern residential complex surrounded by greenery with an elevator and underground parking. The penthouse offers 2 bedrooms, a bathroom and a terrace on the lower level, and upstairs there is a living room with a kitchen, a toilet and a huge terrace with a jacuzzi. The price includes a parki…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
On the map
Realting.com
Go