New Construction Apartments in Nice, France

Residential complex New residential complex with panoramic views in Cap-d'Ail, Cote d'Azur, France
Cap dAil, France
$419,488
The complex offers from studios to 3-bedroom apartments. Each apartment is bright, functional, with a pleasant temperature in summer and winter. Most apartments have large terraces and balconies that can be equipped. Facilities and equipment in the house Lighting control and roller shutter…
Residential complex First-class apartments in a residential complex with a garden, Beaulieu-sur-Mer, Cote d'Azur, France
Beaulieu sur Mer, France
$2,16M
A residential complex of 16 apartments, ranging from studios to five-room duplex apartments. The courtyard facade is decorated with wide terraces with glass fences that rise above the abundance of vegetation. The preserved historical facade of the complex, decorated with two shops, is the co…
Residential complex First-class apartments with sea and city views in a new residential complex, Nice, Cote d'Azur, France
Nice, France
$1,86M
After a busy day in the heart of lively Nice, this residence is the place to be as it offers a holiday feeling all year round. Cypress, olive and citrus trees in the garden-belvedere shade the pedestrian paths that criss cross the residence’s vast park. The promenade overlooking the terraces…
Residence s vidom na more i Monako
Beausoleil, France
$1,80M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 4
Residence radom v 2 h minutah hodby ot mora i Monako
Moyenne Corniche, France
$1,89M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 4
Elite residence, with a beautiful garden, to the beach 2 minutes walk. Large 4-room apartment of 102 m2 with two terraces of 26 m2 and 77 m2. One of the terraces with sea views, a jacuzzi is installed on the terrace. Luxury materials were used to decorate the apartment. Reduced notary fees. …
Residential complex New residential complex with SPA and panoramic sea views in Beausoleil, Cote d'Azur, France
Beausoleil, France
$1,49M
Imagine the glow of dawn over the Mediterranean every day. The entire residence faces the bay of Monaco like a canvas framed by hills plunging into the sea. It enjoys an unobstructed view as far as the «Rocher» of Monaco, its old town, its cathedral and its Prince’s Palace. Thus, most of the…
Apartment building Rezidencia v centre goroda
Nice, France
$406,278
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 6
Residence - renovation, in the heart of the city, near the port. Two buildings. One of the buildings is being rented out at the end of this year.The second is early 2027.Ideal for investment and rental.2 rooms from 41 m2 from 350250 euros.3-room from 63 m2 from 525750 euros
Residence
Beausoleil, France
$906,053
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 7
Elegant and modern residence, all apartments with terraces and balconies, overlooking the sea and Monaco. Luxury class materials are used in construction. It is possible to choose finishing materials for apartments.To the beach and the sea 20 minutes walk.Installment payment, reduced notaria…
Residential complex New residential complex with sea views in Beausoleil, Cote d'Azur, France
Beausoleil, France
$471,924
A cozy residence surrounded by greenery, where every detail is thought out for harmonious integration into the surrounding natural landscape. The refined and modern architecture of the building resembles the bow of a boat and offers a unique and contemporary design. The building consists of …
Residential complex New residential complex with a parking in the center of Nice, Cote d'Azur, France
Nice, France
$297,137
The complex was built to the highest standards with attention to indoor air quality, functionality, safety and respect for the environment. An excellent option for long-term investment. The building has underground parking for 8 cars and 2 commercial premises. Facilities and equipment in th…
Residential complex New apartments in an exclusive residential complex, Nice, Cote d'Azur, France
Nice, France
$419,488
The complex offers luxury apartments from 2 to 4 rooms with large bay windows, beautiful terraces and stunning views of Nice and the Mediterranean Sea. In the center of the quarter there is a garden with terraces overlooking the city, divided into green spaces, orchards and olive groves. Fro…
Residential complex New residential complex in the center of Nice, Cote d'Azur, France
Nice, France
$1,03M
With a red ocher façade, reminiscent of the iconic Place Massena, the complex has a local flavor and a reminder of the extent to which the project is closely connected with the spirit of the area and the history of the city. Apartments from 2 to 5 rooms offer beautiful layouts and unobstruct…
Residential complex New residential complex with a garden, a parking and panoramic views in Beausoleil, Cote d'Azur, France
Beausoleil, France
$943,848
Surrounded by a village atmosphere with colourful historic façades, Avenue Professor Langevin impresses with its tranquility, central location and panoramic views. Thanks to its composition, the residence follows the curves of the hill and fits delicately between typical houses, creating an …
Residential complex Magnificent apartments in a new residential complex with a garden and a parking, Menton, Cote d'Azur, France
Menton, France
$396,183
The project is a beautiful corner complex whose facades have been designed to take full advantage of the excellent orientation to the south, east or west. Thus, the apartments can be flooded with abundant natural light and all have a balcony, loggia or terrace. On the upper floors, some apar…
Residence Na granice Francii i Monako
Beausoleil, France
$586,940
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 4
Bosolei is a small town, with gardens, with beautiful panoramic views of Monaco and the sea, with rich cultural traditions.The residence is a 12-minute walk to the train station in Monaco. Beach, commercial shops, restaurants, schools - all on foot. Modern architecture of the residence, the …
Residence s vidom na more i bassejnomh
Nice, France
$383,099
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 7
Residence radom s Monte Karlo i vidom na more
Beausoleil, France
$2,62M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 5
A small guarded residence with a garden, only 23 apartments, most of the apartments overlooking the sea and Monaco. All apartments with air conditioning, electric shutters. Underground parking.Grass in Q3 2025.Reduced notary fees. Exemption for two years from property tax.4-room apartment 13…
Residence Rezidencia aponskogo arhitektora
Nice, France
$462,863
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
modern area of Nice, convenient location. The residence was awarded the Golden Pyramid, the highest national award in the field of construction and new architectural projects. All apartments with decoration, for which high quality materials are used.Some apartments with sea views.Apartment o…
Residential complex Modern residential complex in a new eco-quarter, Nice, Cote d'Azur, France
Nice, France
$575,631
The design of the residence is a response to modern bioclimatic requirements. The unique arrangement of the facades allows you to enjoy exceptional panoramas of the eco-valley of Nice, from the hills of the Riviera to the coastline. In the apartments, every detail has been thought through to…
Residential complex New residential complex near the sea in the historic center of Nice, Cote d'Azur, France
Nice, France
$534,847
The complex combines all the comforts of modernity with the classical elegance of architecture that respects the heritage of the city. The building offers 29 apartments ranging from studios to 3 bedrooms. Direct access to the residence's private underground car park is located next to Rue Vo…
Residence Rezidencia v centre goroda Idealna dla investicij
Nice, France
$410,131
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 5
Area 67 m²
1 real estate property 1
The residence is located near Gambetta Boulevard and the beaches. Near bakeries, small shops, kindergartens, schools, convenient access to the highway.All apartments with balconies and loggias.View of the city and green hills, no vis-a-vis.Parking ground.Installment payment, reduced notarial…
Residential complex Two-level penthouse in a new residential complex just 600 m from the beach, Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, Cote d'Azur, France
28, France
$931,030
Modern residential complex surrounded by greenery with an elevator and underground parking. The penthouse offers 2 bedrooms, a bathroom and a terrace on the lower level, and upstairs there is a living room with a kitchen, a toilet and a huge terrace with a jacuzzi. The price includes a parki…
Residential complex Modern residential complex with a parking in the center of Cap D'Ail, Cote d'Azur, France
Cap dAil, France
$1,04M
The complex offers from studios to 3-bedroom apartments. Each apartment is bright, functional, with a pleasant temperature in summer and winter. Most apartments have large terraces and balconies that can be equipped. You can purchase a parking space for a price ranging from 60 to 100 thousan…
Residence s vidom na more i zamok
Eze, France
$456,535
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 4
Residential complex First class residential complex with swimming pools surrounded by greenery and with sea views, Eze, Cote d'Azur, France
Eze, France
$448,619
Living on the Mediterranean coast means being able to experience the delights of its climate, natural light and stunning scents at any time. Here, indoor and outdoor living are equally important. Every apartment has its own terrace, with an average area of around 40 m2. Picture windows creat…
Residential complex New residential complex in the Fabron area, Nice, Cote d'Azur, France
Nice, France
$732,939
Closed residence in the Fabron area with a swimming pool overlooking the sea, a large park and parking lots. There are many palm trees around, there are tennis courts nearby. The price includes a parking space. Start of construction - October 2021. Completion of works - 4th quarter of 2023. …
Residential complex New residential complex near the port of Nice, Cote d'Azur, France
Nice, France
$431,140
In keeping with the art deco architecture of the area, the facades of the building are distinguished by an elegant and emblematic design. Traditional wrought iron balconies support the desire for transparency. Its elegance is accentuated by noble materials such as polished stone and frosted …
Residential complex New residential complex with a parking in the Riquier area, Nice, Cote d'Azur, France
Nice, France
$413,662
The new luxury residence showcases high-quality modern architecture, in which green spaces take pride of place. The gardens around make it an exceptional place to live in the heart of the city. The complex offers 25 apartments with 2-4 rooms and parking spaces. Premium interior solutions hav…
Residential complex First-class residential complex with a swimming pool, a garden and panoramic sea views in Eze, Cote d'Azur, France
Eze, France
$810,194
In the hills between Nice and Monaco, in a charming natural setting, lies this exceptional project with swimming pool. 22 apartments, from 2 to 5 rooms, which are mostly south facing, and most have stunning sea views. The apartments are located in 2 buildings, all of which have a balcony, pr…
