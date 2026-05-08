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New Construction Apartments in Grasse, France

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Cannes
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Residential complex New residential complex in the center of Saint-Laurent-du-Var, Cote d'Azur, France
Residential complex New residential complex in the center of Saint-Laurent-du-Var, Cote d'Azur, France
Residential complex New residential complex in the center of Saint-Laurent-du-Var, Cote d'Azur, France
Residential complex New residential complex in the center of Saint-Laurent-du-Var, Cote d'Azur, France
Residential complex New residential complex in the center of Saint-Laurent-du-Var, Cote d'Azur, France
Residential complex New residential complex in the center of Saint-Laurent-du-Var, Cote d'Azur, France
Residential complex New residential complex in the center of Saint-Laurent-du-Var, Cote d'Azur, France
Saint Laurent du Var, France
from
$566,309
Buildings A and B are located on 4 levels. In the center they are connected by a “patio alley” covered with a glass roof that lets in natural light and protects from the weather, but is open on both sides for natural ventilation. On the ground floor there are shops and entertainment faciliti…
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Residence v elitnom kvartale
Residence v elitnom kvartale
Residence v elitnom kvartale
Residence v elitnom kvartale
Antibes, France
from
$434,886
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 3
Elite and modern residence with garden and swimming pool. Near the Fernoud Museum. The apartments are very bright, with large terraces and glazed loggias. 10 minutes to the beach.Payment installments.Reduced notary fees. It is possible to choose finishing materials.Apartment options:2 rooms …
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Residential complex New residential complex surrounded by forest, Antibes, Cote d'Azur, France
Residential complex New residential complex surrounded by forest, Antibes, Cote d'Azur, France
Residential complex New residential complex surrounded by forest, Antibes, Cote d'Azur, France
Residential complex New residential complex surrounded by forest, Antibes, Cote d'Azur, France
Residential complex New residential complex surrounded by forest, Antibes, Cote d'Azur, France
Show all Residential complex New residential complex surrounded by forest, Antibes, Cote d'Azur, France
Residential complex New residential complex surrounded by forest, Antibes, Cote d'Azur, France
Antibes, France
from
$454,445
The residential complex offers from functional studios to spacious 4-room family apartments, most of which have views of the sea or forest park. The living rooms are flooded with natural light thanks to large bay windows. The apartments are designed in compliance with modern comfort standard…
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Residence v centre Kann radom s Kruazett
Residence v centre Kann radom s Kruazett
Residence v centre Kann radom s Kruazett
Cannes, France
from
$702,077
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 3
A small luxury residence, only 9 apartments in the residence, is located in the center of the park, in the elite area of Cannes, to the beach 800 meters, to the Croisette promenade 5 minutes walk. Luxury finishing materials.Payment installments, reduced notarial fee, it is possible to choose…
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Residence nedaleko ot centra goroda i plaza Bassejn i sad
Residence nedaleko ot centra goroda i plaza Bassejn i sad
Residence nedaleko ot centra goroda i plaza Bassejn i sad
Antibes, France
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 4
Novostrika, only 11 apartments. Elegant architecture. There is a swimming pool on the territory. All apartments with terraces and balconies, with views of the garden and pool, their own parking. To the city center and the beach 15-20 minutes walk.Installment payment, reduced notarial fee. It…
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Residence Pervaa linia plaz v 2 h minutah hodby
Residence Pervaa linia plaz v 2 h minutah hodby
Residence Pervaa linia plaz v 2 h minutah hodby
Cannes, France
from
$1,06M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 3
Residence with swimming pool and garden, most apartments with sea views. All apartments with large terraces.The residence has only 10 apartments. 5 minutes walk to the beach. Delivery in the second quarter of 2026.Luxury materials are used in the construction of the residence. It is possible…
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Residence Zakrytaa rezidencia s bassejnom v 15 ti minutah hodby do nabereznoj Kruazett i mora
Residence Zakrytaa rezidencia s bassejnom v 15 ti minutah hodby do nabereznoj Kruazett i mora
Residence Zakrytaa rezidencia s bassejnom v 15 ti minutah hodby do nabereznoj Kruazett i mora
Residence Zakrytaa rezidencia s bassejnom v 15 ti minutah hodby do nabereznoj Kruazett i mora
Residence Zakrytaa rezidencia s bassejnom v 15 ti minutah hodby do nabereznoj Kruazett i mora
Residence Zakrytaa rezidencia s bassejnom v 15 ti minutah hodby do nabereznoj Kruazett i mora
Cannes, France
from
$419,902
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 4
Residence with its own swimming pool, many apartments with sea views, a large pool, a garden. All apartments with balconies or terraces. Not far from the residence are elite boutiques and restaurants, near the Croisette promenade and sandy beaches.It is possible to choose finishing and decor…
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Residential complex Cozy residential complex with a garden and a parking in Antibes, Cote d'Azur, France
Residential complex Cozy residential complex with a garden and a parking in Antibes, Cote d'Azur, France
Residential complex Cozy residential complex with a garden and a parking in Antibes, Cote d'Azur, France
Residential complex Cozy residential complex with a garden and a parking in Antibes, Cote d'Azur, France
Antibes, France
from
$958,996
A new development of one-three bedroom apartments for sale a short walk to the beach and close to the Marina and old town of Antibes. Apartments on the top floor benefit from sea views and a roof top solarium and a landscaped garden in front of the residence ensures peace and tranquility in …
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Residence Rezidencia radom s plazem i tennisnym klubom
Residence Rezidencia radom s plazem i tennisnym klubom
Residence Rezidencia radom s plazem i tennisnym klubom
Residence Rezidencia radom s plazem i tennisnym klubom
Residence Rezidencia radom s plazem i tennisnym klubom
Cannes, France
from
$535,383
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 4
Closed and elite residence, 5 minutes walk to the beach, near the tennis club.The residence is surrounded by a garden, on the territory - a swimming pool. Big terraces. Underground parking. High quality finishing materials.It is possible to choose ceramic tiles.Apartment options :2-room from…
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Residential complex Apartments and houses in a new residential complex, Le Cannet, Cote d'Azur, France
Residential complex Apartments and houses in a new residential complex, Le Cannet, Cote d'Azur, France
Residential complex Apartments and houses in a new residential complex, Le Cannet, Cote d'Azur, France
Residential complex Apartments and houses in a new residential complex, Le Cannet, Cote d'Azur, France
Residential complex Apartments and houses in a new residential complex, Le Cannet, Cote d'Azur, France
Le Cannet, France
from
$321,607
Modern residential complex consists of 46 apartments with 2-5 rooms and 4 two-storey houses, a lush Mediterranean garden, underground parking, storage space for bicycles and prams. Facilities and equipment in the house Illuminated common areas, surveillance system with cameras, Vigik acces…
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Residential complex Luxury residential complex with a rooftop pool, a parking and panoramic views, Villeneuve-Loubet, Côte d'Azur, France
Residential complex Luxury residential complex with a rooftop pool, a parking and panoramic views, Villeneuve-Loubet, Côte d'Azur, France
Residential complex Luxury residential complex with a rooftop pool, a parking and panoramic views, Villeneuve-Loubet, Côte d'Azur, France
Residential complex Luxury residential complex with a rooftop pool, a parking and panoramic views, Villeneuve-Loubet, Côte d'Azur, France
Residential complex Luxury residential complex with a rooftop pool, a parking and panoramic views, Villeneuve-Loubet, Côte d'Azur, France
Show all Residential complex Luxury residential complex with a rooftop pool, a parking and panoramic views, Villeneuve-Loubet, Côte d'Azur, France
Residential complex Luxury residential complex with a rooftop pool, a parking and panoramic views, Villeneuve-Loubet, Côte d'Azur, France
Villeneuve Loubet, France
from
$477,750
Situated just a few minutes from the beaches and the marina, the complex offers apartments from 2 to 5 rooms finished with high-quality materials. The terraces of the residence are magical places that blur the boundaries between the inside and outside world. On the top floor there are presti…
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Residence s zivopisnym sadom radom s centrom Kann
Residence s zivopisnym sadom radom s centrom Kann
Residence s zivopisnym sadom radom s centrom Kann
Cannes, France
from
$408,705
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 4
Residence with lively garden and swimming pool. Only 12 apartments in the residence. The sea and the beach are 15 minutes away. Near shops, boutiques, schools. Parking.Installment payment, reduced notarial fee.2-room apartments from 45 m2 from 225,000 euros;3-room from 66 m2 from 337,000 euros
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Residence v okruzenii parka s bassejnom
Residence v okruzenii parka s bassejnom
Residence v okruzenii parka s bassejnom
Residence v okruzenii parka s bassejnom
Residence v okruzenii parka s bassejnom
Show all Residence v okruzenii parka s bassejnom
Residence v okruzenii parka s bassejnom
Antibes, France
from
$440,534
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 5
Discover a beautiful and comfortable residence surrounded by a Mediterranean park. There will also be a swimming pool and sports grounds.The residence is conveniently located to the sea and the beach 10 minutes walk, to the center of Antibes - 20 minutes walk.The residence is represented by …
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Residential complex New sea view apartments in Juan les Pins, Antibes, Cote d'Azur, France
Residential complex New sea view apartments in Juan les Pins, Antibes, Cote d'Azur, France
Residential complex New sea view apartments in Juan les Pins, Antibes, Cote d'Azur, France
Residential complex New sea view apartments in Juan les Pins, Antibes, Cote d'Azur, France
Residential complex New sea view apartments in Juan les Pins, Antibes, Cote d'Azur, France
Show all Residential complex New sea view apartments in Juan les Pins, Antibes, Cote d'Azur, France
Residential complex New sea view apartments in Juan les Pins, Antibes, Cote d'Azur, France
Antibes, France
from
$546,500
A modern residential complex within walking distance from the beach offers its residents comfort and safety. Delivery of the project - 30.09.2024. Facilities and equipment in the house Access to garages in the basement with an individual remote control Secure access control system controll…
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Residence s vidom na more i bassejnom
Residence s vidom na more i bassejnom
Residence s vidom na more i bassejnom
Residence s vidom na more i bassejnom
Residence s vidom na more i bassejnom
Antibes, France
from
$597,545
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 6
15 minutes from the beach and the port, a few minutes from the city center, the station. From studios to 4 bedroom apartments. All apartments with large terraces or balconies. Pool, solarium, citrus garden. Parking.Installment payment, reduced notarial fee, construction guarantees, the resid…
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Residential complex New complex with a swimming pool, gardens and a parking near the hospital, Antibes, Cote d'Azur, France
Residential complex New complex with a swimming pool, gardens and a parking near the hospital, Antibes, Cote d'Azur, France
Residential complex New complex with a swimming pool, gardens and a parking near the hospital, Antibes, Cote d'Azur, France
Residential complex New complex with a swimming pool, gardens and a parking near the hospital, Antibes, Cote d'Azur, France
Residential complex New complex with a swimming pool, gardens and a parking near the hospital, Antibes, Cote d'Azur, France
Show all Residential complex New complex with a swimming pool, gardens and a parking near the hospital, Antibes, Cote d'Azur, France
Residential complex New complex with a swimming pool, gardens and a parking near the hospital, Antibes, Cote d'Azur, France
Antibes, France
from
$551,161
Situated in a popular area, close to the city centre and beaches, the complex offers a wide range of modern apartments. The complex will be surrounded by Mediterranean vegetation, and you can relax on hot days by the common pool. There will be places for recreation and games on the territory…
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Residence
Residence
Residence
Residence
Residence
Antibes, France
from
$468,773
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 5
Elegant and modern architecture, on the roof pool. Park. All apartments with large balconies and terraces are well lit. Underground parking.Installment payment, reduced notarial fee, it is possible to change the layout of apartments and choose the decoration of apartments.Apartment options:3…
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Residential complex New residential complex 800 m from the beach, Antibes, Cote d'Azur, France
Residential complex New residential complex 800 m from the beach, Antibes, Cote d'Azur, France
Residential complex New residential complex 800 m from the beach, Antibes, Cote d'Azur, France
Residential complex New residential complex 800 m from the beach, Antibes, Cote d'Azur, France
Residential complex New residential complex 800 m from the beach, Antibes, Cote d'Azur, France
Residential complex New residential complex 800 m from the beach, Antibes, Cote d'Azur, France
Antibes, France
from
$365,887
In the center of the complex between the buildings there is a landscaped garden, and in the southern part of the plot there is a communal swimming pool. Private parking spaces in the basement are equipped with charging stations and there is also a room for bicycles. Facilities and equipment…
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Residential complex New residential complex near the sea in Antibes, Cote d'Azur, France
Residential complex New residential complex near the sea in Antibes, Cote d'Azur, France
Residential complex New residential complex near the sea in Antibes, Cote d'Azur, France
Residential complex New residential complex near the sea in Antibes, Cote d'Azur, France
Residential complex New residential complex near the sea in Antibes, Cote d'Azur, France
Show all Residential complex New residential complex near the sea in Antibes, Cote d'Azur, France
Residential complex New residential complex near the sea in Antibes, Cote d'Azur, France
Antibes, France
from
$413,662
The complex is located in the heart of a landscape park. Shaded seating areas are adjacent to cozy spaces. Owners can store their cars in underground parking with direct access to the apartments. All units have spacious balconies overlooking the sea, mountains or park. The top floor flats ha…
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Residential complex First-class apartments in a new residential complex, Saint-Laurent-du-Var, Cote d'Azur, France
Residential complex First-class apartments in a new residential complex, Saint-Laurent-du-Var, Cote d'Azur, France
Residential complex First-class apartments in a new residential complex, Saint-Laurent-du-Var, Cote d'Azur, France
Residential complex First-class apartments in a new residential complex, Saint-Laurent-du-Var, Cote d'Azur, France
Residential complex First-class apartments in a new residential complex, Saint-Laurent-du-Var, Cote d'Azur, France
Saint Laurent du Var, France
from
$300,633
The new building is located in the center of Saint-Laurent-du-Var, opposite the developers are reconstructing the park and square. There are restaurants, shops and all infrastructure nearby. The new residence offers from studios to four-room apartments. In the courtyard of the residence, a g…
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Residence Rezidkncia radom s centrom Kann i plazem
Residence Rezidkncia radom s centrom Kann i plazem
Residence Rezidkncia radom s centrom Kann i plazem
Residence Rezidkncia radom s centrom Kann i plazem
Residence Rezidkncia radom s centrom Kann i plazem
Cannes, France
from
$666,245
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 9
Residence with a large garden, three buildings in the residence, from the upper floors there are views of the sea and the Laran Islands. All apartments with large terraces and balconies.A 10-minute walk to the sandy beach. Near the residence there are shops, boutiques, schools. Convenient ac…
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Residential complex New residential complex with a lush garden in Cannes, Cote d'Azur, France
Residential complex New residential complex with a lush garden in Cannes, Cote d'Azur, France
Residential complex New residential complex with a lush garden in Cannes, Cote d'Azur, France
Residential complex New residential complex with a lush garden in Cannes, Cote d'Azur, France
Residential complex New residential complex with a lush garden in Cannes, Cote d'Azur, France
Residential complex New residential complex with a lush garden in Cannes, Cote d'Azur, France
Residential complex New residential complex with a lush garden in Cannes, Cote d'Azur, France
Cannes, France
from
$541,839
The residential complex consists of three buildings with a landscaped Mediterranean garden between them. The complex includes apartments from 2 to 5 rooms of various layouts. The apartments offer modern comfort, combining functionality and sophistication. All living rooms and bedrooms have d…
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Residence Sovremennaa i elegantnaa rezidencia
Residence Sovremennaa i elegantnaa rezidencia
Residence Sovremennaa i elegantnaa rezidencia
Cannes, France
from
$397,507
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 5
The residence is located in the elite quarter of Cannes - Croix Garden. Near the center of Cannes and the Croisette. The residence will be surrounded by a garden. All apartments with terraces or balconies. Underground parking.Apartment options:2 rooms from 46 m2 from 270,000 euros3 rooms fro…
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Residence v centre sredizemnomorskogo parka
Residence v centre sredizemnomorskogo parka
Residence v centre sredizemnomorskogo parka
Cannes, France
from
$447,896
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 4
The residence is located 600 meters from the beach, in the center of a Mediterranean park with magnolias, olive and orange trees. Swimming pool for residents of the residence.Installment payment, reduced notary fee.Apartment options :2-room 38m2 from 285,000 euros;3 rooms from 63 m2 from 400…
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Residence Elitnaa rezidencia v prestiznom kvartale Kalifornia v Kannah
Residence Elitnaa rezidencia v prestiznom kvartale Kalifornia v Kannah
Residence Elitnaa rezidencia v prestiznom kvartale Kalifornia v Kannah
Residence Elitnaa rezidencia v prestiznom kvartale Kalifornia v Kannah
Residence Elitnaa rezidencia v prestiznom kvartale Kalifornia v Kannah
Residence Elitnaa rezidencia v prestiznom kvartale Kalifornia v Kannah
Cannes, France
from
$722,232
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 4
Elegant and modern architecture, corresponding to modern trends. The residence is located near the center of Cannes, a 5-minute walk from the Croisette promenade and the beaches. For the construction and decoration of apartments, luxury materials - Versace Home are used. You have the opportu…
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Residence
Residence
Residence
Residence
Residence
Cannes, France
from
$835,885
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 6
The ideal location of the residence, close to the famous boutiques and restaurants of Cannes. Not far from the Croisette and the beaches. A 15-minute walk to the Palace of Festivals. Apartments with large terraces. Luxury class materials are used in construction.Installment payment, reduced …
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