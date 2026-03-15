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New Construction Apartments in Antibes, France

Cannes
11
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68
Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur
55
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55
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Residence v elitnom kvartale
Residence v elitnom kvartale
Residence v elitnom kvartale
Residence v elitnom kvartale
Antibes, France
from
$434,886
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 3
Elite and modern residence with garden and swimming pool. Near the Fernoud Museum. The apartments are very bright, with large terraces and glazed loggias. 10 minutes to the beach.Payment installments.Reduced notary fees. It is possible to choose finishing materials.Apartment options:2 rooms …
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Residence nedaleko ot centra goroda i plaza Bassejn i sad
Residence nedaleko ot centra goroda i plaza Bassejn i sad
Residence nedaleko ot centra goroda i plaza Bassejn i sad
Antibes, France
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 4
Novostrika, only 11 apartments. Elegant architecture. There is a swimming pool on the territory. All apartments with terraces and balconies, with views of the garden and pool, their own parking. To the city center and the beach 15-20 minutes walk.Installment payment, reduced notarial fee. It…
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Residential complex New complex with a swimming pool, gardens and a parking near the hospital, Antibes, Cote d'Azur, France
Residential complex New complex with a swimming pool, gardens and a parking near the hospital, Antibes, Cote d'Azur, France
Residential complex New complex with a swimming pool, gardens and a parking near the hospital, Antibes, Cote d'Azur, France
Residential complex New complex with a swimming pool, gardens and a parking near the hospital, Antibes, Cote d'Azur, France
Residential complex New complex with a swimming pool, gardens and a parking near the hospital, Antibes, Cote d'Azur, France
Show all Residential complex New complex with a swimming pool, gardens and a parking near the hospital, Antibes, Cote d'Azur, France
Residential complex New complex with a swimming pool, gardens and a parking near the hospital, Antibes, Cote d'Azur, France
Antibes, France
from
$551,161
Situated in a popular area, close to the city centre and beaches, the complex offers a wide range of modern apartments. The complex will be surrounded by Mediterranean vegetation, and you can relax on hot days by the common pool. There will be places for recreation and games on the territory…
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Residential complex Cozy residential complex with a garden and a parking in Antibes, Cote d'Azur, France
Residential complex Cozy residential complex with a garden and a parking in Antibes, Cote d'Azur, France
Residential complex Cozy residential complex with a garden and a parking in Antibes, Cote d'Azur, France
Residential complex Cozy residential complex with a garden and a parking in Antibes, Cote d'Azur, France
Antibes, France
from
$958,996
A new development of one-three bedroom apartments for sale a short walk to the beach and close to the Marina and old town of Antibes. Apartments on the top floor benefit from sea views and a roof top solarium and a landscaped garden in front of the residence ensures peace and tranquility in …
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Residence s vidom na more i bassejnom
Residence s vidom na more i bassejnom
Residence s vidom na more i bassejnom
Residence s vidom na more i bassejnom
Residence s vidom na more i bassejnom
Antibes, France
from
$597,545
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 6
15 minutes from the beach and the port, a few minutes from the city center, the station. From studios to 4 bedroom apartments. All apartments with large terraces or balconies. Pool, solarium, citrus garden. Parking.Installment payment, reduced notarial fee, construction guarantees, the resid…
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Residential complex New residential complex surrounded by forest, Antibes, Cote d'Azur, France
Residential complex New residential complex surrounded by forest, Antibes, Cote d'Azur, France
Residential complex New residential complex surrounded by forest, Antibes, Cote d'Azur, France
Residential complex New residential complex surrounded by forest, Antibes, Cote d'Azur, France
Residential complex New residential complex surrounded by forest, Antibes, Cote d'Azur, France
Show all Residential complex New residential complex surrounded by forest, Antibes, Cote d'Azur, France
Residential complex New residential complex surrounded by forest, Antibes, Cote d'Azur, France
Antibes, France
from
$454,445
The residential complex offers from functional studios to spacious 4-room family apartments, most of which have views of the sea or forest park. The living rooms are flooded with natural light thanks to large bay windows. The apartments are designed in compliance with modern comfort standard…
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Residential complex New residential complex near the sea in Antibes, Cote d'Azur, France
Residential complex New residential complex near the sea in Antibes, Cote d'Azur, France
Residential complex New residential complex near the sea in Antibes, Cote d'Azur, France
Residential complex New residential complex near the sea in Antibes, Cote d'Azur, France
Residential complex New residential complex near the sea in Antibes, Cote d'Azur, France
Show all Residential complex New residential complex near the sea in Antibes, Cote d'Azur, France
Residential complex New residential complex near the sea in Antibes, Cote d'Azur, France
Antibes, France
from
$413,662
The complex is located in the heart of a landscape park. Shaded seating areas are adjacent to cozy spaces. Owners can store their cars in underground parking with direct access to the apartments. All units have spacious balconies overlooking the sea, mountains or park. The top floor flats ha…
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Residence v okruzenii parka s bassejnom
Residence v okruzenii parka s bassejnom
Residence v okruzenii parka s bassejnom
Residence v okruzenii parka s bassejnom
Residence v okruzenii parka s bassejnom
Show all Residence v okruzenii parka s bassejnom
Residence v okruzenii parka s bassejnom
Antibes, France
from
$440,534
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 5
Discover a beautiful and comfortable residence surrounded by a Mediterranean park. There will also be a swimming pool and sports grounds.The residence is conveniently located to the sea and the beach 10 minutes walk, to the center of Antibes - 20 minutes walk.The residence is represented by …
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Residence
Residence
Residence
Residence
Residence
Antibes, France
from
$468,773
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 5
Elegant and modern architecture, on the roof pool. Park. All apartments with large balconies and terraces are well lit. Underground parking.Installment payment, reduced notarial fee, it is possible to change the layout of apartments and choose the decoration of apartments.Apartment options:3…
Developer
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Residential complex New sea view apartments in Juan les Pins, Antibes, Cote d'Azur, France
Residential complex New sea view apartments in Juan les Pins, Antibes, Cote d'Azur, France
Residential complex New sea view apartments in Juan les Pins, Antibes, Cote d'Azur, France
Residential complex New sea view apartments in Juan les Pins, Antibes, Cote d'Azur, France
Residential complex New sea view apartments in Juan les Pins, Antibes, Cote d'Azur, France
Show all Residential complex New sea view apartments in Juan les Pins, Antibes, Cote d'Azur, France
Residential complex New sea view apartments in Juan les Pins, Antibes, Cote d'Azur, France
Antibes, France
from
$546,500
A modern residential complex within walking distance from the beach offers its residents comfort and safety. Delivery of the project - 30.09.2024. Facilities and equipment in the house Access to garages in the basement with an individual remote control Secure access control system controll…
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Residential complex New residential complex 800 m from the beach, Antibes, Cote d'Azur, France
Residential complex New residential complex 800 m from the beach, Antibes, Cote d'Azur, France
Residential complex New residential complex 800 m from the beach, Antibes, Cote d'Azur, France
Residential complex New residential complex 800 m from the beach, Antibes, Cote d'Azur, France
Residential complex New residential complex 800 m from the beach, Antibes, Cote d'Azur, France
Residential complex New residential complex 800 m from the beach, Antibes, Cote d'Azur, France
Antibes, France
from
$365,887
In the center of the complex between the buildings there is a landscaped garden, and in the southern part of the plot there is a communal swimming pool. Private parking spaces in the basement are equipped with charging stations and there is also a room for bicycles. Facilities and equipment…
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