  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Beausoleil
  4. Flats in new buildings

New Construction Apartments in Beausoleil, France

Cannes
11
Antibes
11
Metropolitan France
68
Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur
55
Show more
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Residence
Residence
Residence
Residence
Beausoleil, France
from
$906,053
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 7
Elegant and modern residence, all apartments with terraces and balconies, overlooking the sea and Monaco. Luxury class materials are used in construction. It is possible to choose finishing materials for apartments.To the beach and the sea 20 minutes walk.Installment payment, reduced notaria…
Developer
Premiumazur
Leave a request
Residence Na granice Francii i Monako
Residence Na granice Francii i Monako
Beausoleil, France
from
$586,940
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 4
Bosolei is a small town, with gardens, with beautiful panoramic views of Monaco and the sea, with rich cultural traditions.The residence is a 12-minute walk to the train station in Monaco. Beach, commercial shops, restaurants, schools - all on foot. Modern architecture of the residence, the …
Developer
Premiumazur
Leave a request
Residential complex New residential complex with a garden, a parking and panoramic views in Beausoleil, Cote d'Azur, France
Residential complex New residential complex with a garden, a parking and panoramic views in Beausoleil, Cote d'Azur, France
Residential complex New residential complex with a garden, a parking and panoramic views in Beausoleil, Cote d'Azur, France
Residential complex New residential complex with a garden, a parking and panoramic views in Beausoleil, Cote d'Azur, France
Residential complex New residential complex with a garden, a parking and panoramic views in Beausoleil, Cote d'Azur, France
Residential complex New residential complex with a garden, a parking and panoramic views in Beausoleil, Cote d'Azur, France
Residential complex New residential complex with a garden, a parking and panoramic views in Beausoleil, Cote d'Azur, France
Beausoleil, France
from
$943,848
Surrounded by a village atmosphere with colourful historic façades, Avenue Professor Langevin impresses with its tranquility, central location and panoramic views. Thanks to its composition, the residence follows the curves of the hill and fits delicately between typical houses, creating an …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
John TaylorJohn Taylor
Residential complex New residential complex with SPA and panoramic sea views in Beausoleil, Cote d'Azur, France
Residential complex New residential complex with SPA and panoramic sea views in Beausoleil, Cote d'Azur, France
Residential complex New residential complex with SPA and panoramic sea views in Beausoleil, Cote d'Azur, France
Residential complex New residential complex with SPA and panoramic sea views in Beausoleil, Cote d'Azur, France
Residential complex New residential complex with SPA and panoramic sea views in Beausoleil, Cote d'Azur, France
Show all Residential complex New residential complex with SPA and panoramic sea views in Beausoleil, Cote d'Azur, France
Residential complex New residential complex with SPA and panoramic sea views in Beausoleil, Cote d'Azur, France
Beausoleil, France
from
$1,49M
Imagine the glow of dawn over the Mediterranean every day. The entire residence faces the bay of Monaco like a canvas framed by hills plunging into the sea. It enjoys an unobstructed view as far as the «Rocher» of Monaco, its old town, its cathedral and its Prince’s Palace. Thus, most of the…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residence radom s Monte Karlo i vidom na more
Residence radom s Monte Karlo i vidom na more
Residence radom s Monte Karlo i vidom na more
Residence radom s Monte Karlo i vidom na more
Residence radom s Monte Karlo i vidom na more
Residence radom s Monte Karlo i vidom na more
Residence radom s Monte Karlo i vidom na more
Beausoleil, France
from
$2,62M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 5
A small guarded residence with a garden, only 23 apartments, most of the apartments overlooking the sea and Monaco. All apartments with air conditioning, electric shutters. Underground parking.Grass in Q3 2025.Reduced notary fees. Exemption for two years from property tax.4-room apartment 13…
Developer
Premiumazur
Leave a request
Residence s vidom na more i Monako
Residence s vidom na more i Monako
Residence s vidom na more i Monako
Residence s vidom na more i Monako
Residence s vidom na more i Monako
Beausoleil, France
from
$1,80M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 4
Developer
Premiumazur
Leave a request
Residential complex New residential complex with sea views in Beausoleil, Cote d'Azur, France
Residential complex New residential complex with sea views in Beausoleil, Cote d'Azur, France
Residential complex New residential complex with sea views in Beausoleil, Cote d'Azur, France
Residential complex New residential complex with sea views in Beausoleil, Cote d'Azur, France
Residential complex New residential complex with sea views in Beausoleil, Cote d'Azur, France
Show all Residential complex New residential complex with sea views in Beausoleil, Cote d'Azur, France
Residential complex New residential complex with sea views in Beausoleil, Cote d'Azur, France
Beausoleil, France
from
$471,924
A cozy residence surrounded by greenery, where every detail is thought out for harmonious integration into the surrounding natural landscape. The refined and modern architecture of the building resembles the bow of a boat and offers a unique and contemporary design. The building consists of …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
On the map
Realting.com
Go