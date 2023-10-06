Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Residential properties for sale in Paphos District, Cyprus

Pafos
833
Peyia
168
Yeroskipou
91
Empa
75
koinoteta empas
75
koinoteta mandrion
61
Polis Chrysochous
59
Tsada
55
599 properties total found
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Pafos, Cyprus
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 160 m²
€506,000
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 143 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 143 sq.m in Paphos. The first floor consists of one bedroom, livi…
€480,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline in Makounta, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline
Makounta, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale 2-storey villa of 160 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
€506,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale 2-storey villa of 170 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of living room…
€574,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 143 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale 2-storey villa of 143 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
€480,000
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 170 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 170 sq.m in Paphos. The first floor consists of a living room wit…
€574,000
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 215 m²
€1,30M
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 143 m²
€810,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 143 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 143 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of living room…
€810,000
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Pafos, Cyprus
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 304 m²
€910,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline in Empa, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline
Empa, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 304 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 304 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor cons…
€910,000
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 168 m²
For sale 1-storey villa of 168 sq.m. In Paphos. The villa consists of 3 bedrooms, a living r…
€980,000
4 room house with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Pafos, Cyprus
4 room house with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 247 m²
€695,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 168 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 168 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms, living room with…
€980,000
3 room house with parking, with swimming pool in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room house with parking, with swimming pool
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 144 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 144 sq.m. In Paphos. The first floor consists of one bedroom, a l…
€895,000
8 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Pafos, Cyprus
8 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 10
Area 440 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 440 sq.m. In Paphos. The first floor consists of 3 bedrooms, a li…
€799,000
6 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Pafos, Cyprus
6 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 8
Area 440 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 440 sq.m. In Paphos. The basement consists of 2 bedrooms, a livin…
€1,85M
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 250 m²
For sale 1-storey villa of 250 sq.m. In Paphos. The villa consists of 3 bedrooms, a living r…
€700,000
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Pafos, Cyprus
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 294 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 294 square meters.m In Paphos. The first floor consists of one be…
€1,06M
5 room house with parking, with swimming pool in Pafos, Cyprus
5 room house with parking, with swimming pool
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Area 340 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 340 sq.m. In Paphos under construction. The first floor consists …
€2,60M
2 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Pafos, Cyprus
2 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 168 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 168 sq.m. In Paphos under construction. The first floor consists …
€599,000
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 245 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 245 sq.m. In Paphos under construction. The apartment is located on th…
€770,000
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 265 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 265 sq.m. In Paphos. The basement consists of a living room, one …
€2,15M
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Pafos, Cyprus
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 260 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 260 sq.m. In Paphos. The first floor consists of one bedroom, a l…
€1,45M
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 250 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 250 sq.m. In Paphos. The first floor consists of a living room wi…
€2,50M
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 440 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 440 sq.m. In Paphos. The first floor consists of a living room wi…
€2,00M
3 room house with parking, with swimming pool in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room house with parking, with swimming pool
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 235 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 235 sq.m. In Paphos. The first floor consists of a living room wi…
€585,000
2 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool in Pafos, Cyprus
2 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 93 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 93 sq.m. In Paphos. The apartment is located on the third floor and co…
€375,000
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Pafos, Cyprus
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 164 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 164 sq.m. In Paphos. The first floor consists of one bedroom, a l…
€659,000
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 135 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 135 sq.m. In Paphos. The first floor consists of a living room wi…
€330,000

