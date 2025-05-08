Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Koili
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Koili, Cyprus

2 properties total found
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Koili, Cyprus
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Koili, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 159 m²
Luxury 3 & 4-Bedroom Homes in Tala, Paphos Nestled in the scenic village of Tala, Paphos, t…
$776,865
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
4 bedroom house in Koili, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Koili, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Cozy four bedroom villa located on the outskirts of Koili village which is approx 20 mins dr…
$871,858
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Koili, Cyprus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go