Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Ineia
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Ineia, Cyprus

1 property total found
4 bedroom house in Ineia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Ineia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 145 m²
Two identical two-storey houses, 4 bedrooms situated In Uneia, Paphos. The ground floor is c…
$375,732
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Ineia, Cyprus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes