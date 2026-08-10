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Residential properties for sale in Kallepeia, Cyprus

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apartments
6
7 properties total found
5 bedroom apartment in Kallepeia, Cyprus
5 bedroom apartment
Kallepeia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 390 m²
Located in the picturesque village of Tsada, this exceptional residence offers the perfect c…
$1,21M
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Apartment in Kallepeia, Cyprus
Apartment
Kallepeia, Cyprus
Big land opportunity/investment in Kallepeia.The building factor is 10% with coverage is 10%…
$86,424
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Kallepeia, Cyprus
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Kallepeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
For Sale: A Cozy 3-Bedroom Semi-Detached Bungalow in Kallepia Village Nestled in the pic…
$195,827
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Apartment in Kallepeia, Cyprus
Apartment
Kallepeia, Cyprus
The specific Agricultural land in Kallepia typically features fertile soil, ideal for cultiv…
$103,709
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Apartment in Kallepeia, Cyprus
Apartment
Kallepeia, Cyprus
Area 5 686 m²
Residential land in Kallepeia community of Paphos District. The field has an irregular shape…
$323,911
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Apartment in Kallepeia, Cyprus
Apartment
Kallepeia, Cyprus
Big land opportunity/investment in Kallepeia Village.Building density 30%,coverage 20% and a…
$74,901
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Apartment in Kallepeia, Cyprus
Apartment
Kallepeia, Cyprus
Πρόκειται γα ένα μεγάλο γεωργικό κομμάτι γης, 6021 τετραγωνικών μέτρων, μεταξύ των χωριών Κα…
$57,616
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Properties features in Kallepeia, Cyprus

with Mountain view
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