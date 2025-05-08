Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Episkopi Pafou
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Episkopi Pafou, Cyprus

houses
9
9 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Episkopi, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Episkopi, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 199 m²
Number of floors 2
Welcome to Almond Villas, an amazing collection of 9 luxurious villas located among the pict…
$453,230
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Episkopi, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Episkopi, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 169 m²
The project consists of 10 detached 2-storey villas. A 3 bedroom –3 bathroom modern design …
$713,315
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
5 bedroom house in Episkopi, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Episkopi, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 265 m²
Beautiful bungalow located in Episkopi only 15 minutes from Paphos. In a quiet tranquil loca…
$1,23M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Episkopi, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Episkopi, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 199 m²
Stunning collection of 9 luxurious villas nestled among the picturesque rolling hills of Epi…
$517,424
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Episkopi, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Episkopi, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 199 m²
Stunning collection of 9 luxurious villas nestled among the picturesque rolling hills of Epi…
$517,424
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Episkopi, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Episkopi, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 162 m²
It is a stunning collection of 9 luxurious villas nestled among the picturesque rolling hill…
$560,462
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom house in Episkopi, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Episkopi, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 162 m²
It is a stunning collection of 9 luxurious villas nestled among the picturesque rolling hill…
$560,462
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom house in Episkopi, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Episkopi, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 162 m²
It is a stunning collection of 9 luxurious villas nestled among the picturesque rolling hill…
$588,768
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom house in Episkopi, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Episkopi, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 198 m²
Stunning collection of 9 luxurious villas nestled among the picturesque rolling hills of Epi…
$543,556
Leave a request

Properties features in Episkopi Pafou, Cyprus

with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go