Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Thrinia
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Thrinia, Cyprus

1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Thrinia, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Thrinia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Welcome to Domenika Ariad, your oasis in the heart of Paphos, Cyprus.Discover the charm of D…
$238,038
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Thrinia, Cyprus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes