Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Amargeti
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Amargeti, Cyprus

apartments
6
6 properties total found
Apartment in Amargeti, Cyprus
Apartment
Amargeti, Cyprus
This land is located in Amargeti, Paphos. It has an area of 29,767sqm and benefits from c. 1…
$46,093
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
Apartment in Amargeti, Cyprus
Apartment
Amargeti, Cyprus
Agricultural land in Amargeti, Paphos, is nestled in a charming rural village known for its …
$74,901
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
Apartment in Amargeti, Cyprus
Apartment
Amargeti, Cyprus
Agricultural Land in Amargeti Paphos 6727 sqm , With two Zone Types G3/Z3 G3 93% : 10% Build…
$55,311
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
OneOne
Apartment in Amargeti, Cyprus
Apartment
Amargeti, Cyprus
This parcel of land is located at the village of Amargeti.  It falls in H2 zone which is ma…
$103,709
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
Apartment in Amargeti, Cyprus
Apartment
Amargeti, Cyprus
This parcel of land is located at the village of Amargeti.  It falls in H2 zone which is ma…
$103,709
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
Apartment in Amargeti, Cyprus
Apartment
Amargeti, Cyprus
Agricultural land of 2246 square meters for sale in Amargeti area. The land falls under Γ…
$63,625
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
Estate Service 24Estate Service 24

Properties features in Amargeti, Cyprus

with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go