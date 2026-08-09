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Residential properties for sale in Koinoteta Lempas, Cyprus

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apartments
13
15 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Lempa, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Lempa, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
In the picturesque village of Kissonerga, a boutique project of twelve villas is located, se…
$542,112
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2 bedroom apartment in Lempa, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Lempa, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Located just a short walk from the Mediterranean Sea, this chamber residential project combi…
$602,372
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2 bedroom apartment in Lempa, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Lempa, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Located just 600 meters from a sandy beach in the coastal village of Kissonerga, this boutiq…
$513,070
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
3 bedroom apartment in Lempa, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Lempa, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Located in the developed area of Chloraka, this modern residential project offers a harmonio…
$616,587
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2 bedroom apartment in Lempa, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Lempa, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
Located in the developed area of Chloraka, this modern residential project offers a harmonio…
$505,014
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3 bedroom apartment in Lempa, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Lempa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
Within an area of more than 90,000 sq. meters, more than 60 traditional and modern designed …
$749,009
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Lempa, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Lempa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Floor 2/2
For sale is a bright and spacious detached villa in the highly sought after area of Chloraka…
$755,172
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3 bedroom apartment in Lempa, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Lempa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
Within an area of more than 90,000 sq. meters, more than 60 traditional and modern designed …
$749,009
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Lempa, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Lempa, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 118 m²
This three-bedroom maisonette is located in the picturesque village of Chloraka, just a shor…
$506,047
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2 bedroom apartment in Lempa, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Lempa, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Located just a short walk from the Mediterranean Sea, this chamber residential project combi…
$717,109
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Lempa, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Lempa, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 131 m²
Located just 600 meters from a sandy beach in the coastal village of Kissonerga, this boutiq…
$627,085
Leave a request
Apartment in Lempa, Cyprus
Apartment
Lempa, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Located just 600 meters from a sandy beach in the coastal village of Kissonerga, this boutiq…
$216,629
Leave a request
Apartment in Lempa, Cyprus
Apartment
Lempa, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Located just 600 meters from a sandy beach in the coastal village of Kissonerga, this boutiq…
$336,346
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3 bedroom house in Lempa, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Lempa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 124 m²
This stunning 3-bedroom villa is a masterpiece of contemporary architectural design, combini…
$413,614
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2 bedroom apartment in Lempa, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Lempa, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
There is a special feeling in life above the coastline - when the horizon opens to the full …
$447,572
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