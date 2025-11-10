Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Statos Agios Fotios
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Statos Agios Fotios, Cyprus

apartments
5
5 properties total found
Apartment in Statos-Agios Photios, Cyprus
Apartment
Statos-Agios Photios, Cyprus
This is a 4,144sqm land available for sale in Statos Agios Fotios village. This land is in a…
$58,060
Leave a request
Apartment in Statos-Agios Photios, Cyprus
Apartment
Statos-Agios Photios, Cyprus
Agricultural field in Statos -Agios Fotis Community, in Paphos District. It is situated 6.7 …
$71,995
Leave a request
Apartment in Statos-Agios Photios, Cyprus
Apartment
Statos-Agios Photios, Cyprus
This land located in Statos village which is 25 minutes drive from the airport of Paphos and…
$116,121
Leave a request
Apartment in Statos-Agios Photios, Cyprus
Apartment
Statos-Agios Photios, Cyprus
For sale big land opportunity/investment in Statos-Agios Fotios Village. This land is separa…
$58,060
Leave a request
Apartment in Statos-Agios Photios, Cyprus
Apartment
Statos-Agios Photios, Cyprus
Residential land located in Statos-Agios Fotios, Paphos, Cyprus The size of this property i…
$63,867
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Statos Agios Fotios, Cyprus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go