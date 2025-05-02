Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Armou, Cyprus

houses
8
8 properties total found
Villa 6 bedrooms in Armou, Cyprus
Villa 6 bedrooms
Armou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
ЭКСКЛЮЗИВНАЯ ВИЛЛА НА ПРОДАЖУ В ПАФОСЕ: Год постройки – 2007 Расположение – Пафос, хол…
$2,96M
3 bedroom house in Armou, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Armou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 439 m²
An exquisite three bedroom  villa nestled in Armou village,among the natural beauty of the a…
$2,26M
4 bedroom house in Armou, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Armou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Area 222 m²
Experience the epitome of luxury living at this project, a remarkable villa development situ…
$1,39M
5 bedroom house in Armou, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Armou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Beautiful 5 Bedroom renovated Villa for sale in Armou Village offering some of the best view…
$1,31M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Armou, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Armou, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 278 m²
Number of floors 2
New villa with a swimming pool and a panoramic view, Armou, Cyprus We offer a villa with a …
$2,26M
4 bedroom house in Armou, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Armou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
This magnificent detached villa, located in the charming village of Armou in Paphos, offers …
$926,349
6 bedroom house in Armou, Cyprus
6 bedroom house
Armou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 630 m²
An outstanding six bedroom villa set on the border of Armou and Konia villages, this remarka…
$3,91M
3 bedroom house in Armou, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Armou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Three bedroom villa located in Armou, Paphos Municipality! just 3 minutes from Minthi Hills.…
$2,26M
Properties features in Armou, Cyprus

