Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Koinoteta Times
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Koinoteta Times, Cyprus

;
apartments
6
7 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Timi, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Timi, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Luxury 4-bedroom bungalow in Timi, Paphos. This exceptional 4-bedroom bungalow in Timi, Paph…
$932,567
Leave a request
Apartment in Timi, Cyprus
Apartment
Timi, Cyprus
Amazing piece of land located near the sea at Timi, Paphos.The size of this land is 11502 sq…
$3,88M
Leave a request
Apartment in Timi, Cyprus
Apartment
Timi, Cyprus
Residential land located in Timi, Paphos.The size of the land is 7832 square meters.Falls in…
$874,715
Leave a request
DD CO DEDD CO DE
Apartment in Timi, Cyprus
Apartment
Timi, Cyprus
This plot is located in Timi, Paphos.It has an area of 24,081sqm and benefits from c.117m se…
$957,580
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Timi, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Timi, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 151 m²
Located in the quiet village of Timi, this chamber project of five detached villas offers a …
$537,005
Leave a request
Apartment in Timi, Cyprus
Apartment
Timi, Cyprus
Agricultural land located in Timi, Paphos.The size of the land is 15497 square meters.Falls …
$285,776
Leave a request
LDV InvestLDV Invest
Apartment in Timi, Cyprus
Apartment
Timi, Cyprus
Residential land located in Timi, Paphos.The size of the land is 9,700 square meters.Falls i…
$898,811
Leave a request

Properties features in Koinoteta Times, Cyprus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go