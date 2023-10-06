Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Paphos District, Cyprus

772 properties total found
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Pafos, Cyprus
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 160 m²
€506,000
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 143 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 143 sq.m in Paphos. The first floor consists of one bedroom, livi…
€480,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline in Makounta, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline
Makounta, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale 2-storey villa of 160 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
€506,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale 2-storey villa of 170 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of living room…
€574,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 143 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale 2-storey villa of 143 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
€480,000
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 170 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 170 sq.m in Paphos. The first floor consists of a living room wit…
€574,000
5 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view in Paphos District, Cyprus
5 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view
Paphos District, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 2 m²
This modern villa is located in a quiet and picturesque area of Peyia just 5 minutes away fr…
€1,21M
4 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view in Paphos District, Cyprus
4 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view
Paphos District, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 2 m²
bProject Featuresb This fabulous property is perfectly situated at the seafront of village o…
€2,41M
5 room apartment with double glazed windows, with sea view, with fireplace in Paphos District, Cyprus
5 room apartment with double glazed windows, with sea view, with fireplace
Paphos District, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 2 m²
strongProject Features strongThis modern luxury villa is located in an established luxury ne…
€2,29M
5 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Paphos District, Cyprus
5 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Paphos District, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 2 m²
This magnificent residence is located in the idyllic seaside area of Peyia and in one of the…
€5,56M
4 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view in Paphos District, Cyprus
4 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view
Paphos District, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 2 m²
strongProject Featuresstrong Situated in a quiet area of Geroskipou a Paphos suburb this cus…
€722,660
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with elevator, with sea view in Paphos District, Cyprus
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with elevator, with sea view
Paphos District, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 2 m²
This highly thought after completed project is perfectly located just 150 meters from the se…
€826,258
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Paphos District, Cyprus
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Paphos District, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 2 m²
bProject Featuresbb bThis superb penthouse suite is a hidden treasure in the heart of Paphos…
€399,231
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view in Paphos District, Cyprus
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view
Paphos District, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 2 m²
strongProperty Features strongSuperbly situated on a hillside at the beautiful village of Pe…
€459,874
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with veranda in Paphos District, Cyprus
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with veranda
Paphos District, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 2 m²
€181,928
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with Fitted Wardrobes in Paphos District, Cyprus
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with Fitted Wardrobes
Paphos District, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 2 m²
€172,326
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Paphos District, Cyprus
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Paphos District, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 2 m²
This highly sought after completed project is perfectly located just 150 meters from the sea…
€612,492
9 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Paphos District, Cyprus
9 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Paphos District, Cyprus
Rooms 13
Area 2 m²
A complex of apartments maisonettes and villas located in the small coastal village of Kisso…
€4,03M
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with elevator, with sea view in Paphos District, Cyprus
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with elevator, with sea view
Paphos District, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 2 m²
This highly sought after completed project is perfectly located just 150 meters from the sea…
€607,944
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view in Paphos District, Cyprus
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view
Paphos District, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 2 m²
This villa is located in a quiet and picturesque area of Paphos in Tala Village Tala village…
€454,821
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Pafos, Cyprus
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 3
Beachfront complex of villas and apartments, Paphos, Cyprus The residence features gardens,…
€990,000
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Peyia, Cyprus
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 193 m²
Number of floors 2
Beachfront complex of villas, Peyia, Cyprus We offer villas with spacious gardens and a pan…
€850,000
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Polis, Cyprus
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Polis, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 244 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas with swimming pools and panoramic views, Polis, Cyprus We offer spaci…
€583,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with panoramic windows in Chloraka, Cyprus
3 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with panoramic windows
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 185 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of villas with a panoramic view near the beach, Chloraka, Cyprus We offer spacious …
€590,000
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 164 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas with a panoramic view close to a beach and a golf course, Paphos, Cyprus We offer vi…
€472,500
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 181 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of modern villas close to a golf course, Paphos, Cyprus We offer villas with a pano…
€456,750
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Pafos, Cyprus
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 310 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas with swimming pools in an elite suburb of Paphos, Lofos, Cyprus We offer villas with…
€1,42M
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Peyia, Cyprus
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 677 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury villa with a swimming pool, a tennis court and a panoramic view at 50 meters from the…
€5,20M
1 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Konia, Cyprus
1 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Konia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 66 m²
Number of floors 2
Gated sea view residence with a swimming pool, Konia, Cyprus We offer apartments with sea v…
€170,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Chloraka, Cyprus
Penthouse 4 rooms with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 178 m²
Number of floors 3
New gated residence with a swimming pool and a panoramic view of the sea, Chloraka, Cyprus …
€620,000

