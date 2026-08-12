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Residential properties for sale in Nata, Cyprus

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apartments
3
4 properties total found
Apartment in Nata, Cyprus
Apartment
Nata, Cyprus
The field is a total area of 8,362 square meters. It falls within urban planning zone H…
$167,087
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Apartment in Nata, Cyprus
Apartment
Nata, Cyprus
For sale agricultural land in Nata.It falls within G3 zone with building density 10%,coverag…
$48,398
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Apartment in Nata, Cyprus
Apartment
Nata, Cyprus
For sale agricultural land in Nata.It falls within G3 zone with building density 10%,coverag…
$109,471
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
1 bedroom house in Nata, Cyprus
1 bedroom house
Nata, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Note: Plot building density is 100% For sale: A charming resale home with a comfortable int…
$184,372
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Properties features in Nata, Cyprus

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