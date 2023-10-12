Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Paphos District, Cyprus

Pafos
544
Peyia
133
Yeroskipou
89
koinoteta mandrion
56
Polis Chrysochous
56
Tsada
49
Empa
40
koinoteta empas
40
1 128 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa nearby golf course, with childrens playground, with clubhouse with restaurant cafe a... in Tsada, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa nearby golf course, with childrens playground, with clubhouse with restaurant cafe a...
Tsada, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 142 m²
Accessed via a shaded private courtyard, Hesperides sky-high glass walls fill the open space…
€1,26M
Villa 3 room villa nearby golf course, with clubhouse with restaurant cafe a..., with wellness spa in Tsada, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa nearby golf course, with clubhouse with restaurant cafe a..., with wellness spa
Tsada, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 200 m²
A striking glass bridge leads you to your front door at Amalthia, a beautifully bright villa…
€2,10M
Villa 3 room villa nearby golf course, with village centre with boutique sto..., with sports ground with tennis academy in Tsada, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa nearby golf course, with village centre with boutique sto..., with sports ground with tennis academy
Tsada, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 200 m²
As geometric on the inside as it is on the outside, Asteria's mezzanine levels create an imp…
€2,05M
Villa 3 room villa with parking covered, in a gated community, with property features coming soon in Pafos, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with parking covered, in a gated community, with property features coming soon
Pafos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 137 m²
Property Specifications: Three-bedroom villa embodying an area of 151 square meters that hig…
€585,000
3 room house in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 223 m²
€775,000
Villa 4 room villa in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
Welcome to an exceptional villa development in the prestigious Sea Caves area of Pafos, wher…
€1,08M
Villa 4 room villa in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
Welcome to an exceptional villa development in the prestigious Sea Caves area of Pafos, wher…
€840,000
Villa 4 room villa in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 245 m²
Welcome to an exceptional villa development in the prestigious Sea Caves area of Pafos, wher…
€755,000
Villa 4 room villa in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 207 m²
Welcome to a boutique residential project nestled in the charming village of Peyia, near Paf…
€780,000
Villa 4 room villa in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 207 m²
Welcome to a boutique residential project nestled in the charming village of Peyia, near Paf…
€750,000
Villa 5 room villa in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 205 m²
This freshly renovated stone bungalow in Droushia village sets a new standard in eco-friendl…
€1,80M
Villa 5 room villa in Pano Akourdaleia, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa
Pano Akourdaleia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 332 m²
Presenting a distinctive bungalow set on a generous 16,700 square meter plot, surrounded by …
€1,59M
Villa 2 room villa in Pafos, Cyprus
Villa 2 room villa
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Welcome to this immaculate 2-bedroom house, ready for you to move in and enjoy the beauty of…
€425,500
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Paphos District, Cyprus
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Paphos District, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 121 m²
€359,000
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Pafos, Cyprus
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 160 m²
€506,000
4 room house in Empa, Cyprus
4 room house
Empa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Area 159 m²
€355,000
Villa 3 room villa in Empa, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Empa, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 268 m²
The new residential project is nestled in the charming village of Tala, an upscale suburb ju…
€855,000
Villa 3 room villa in Empa, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Empa, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 191 m²
The new residential project is nestled in the charming village of Tala, an upscale suburb ju…
€810,000
Villa 3 room villa in Pafos, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Welcome to the exquisite new villa development nestled in the highly sought-after residentia…
€545,000
Villa 3 room villa in Pafos, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 187 m²
Welcome to the exquisite new villa development nestled in the highly sought-after residentia…
€525,000
Villa 3 room villa in Pafos, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 187 m²
Welcome to the exquisite new villa development nestled in the highly sought-after residentia…
€535,000
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 143 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 143 sq.m in Paphos. The first floor consists of one bedroom, livi…
€480,000
Villa 3 room villa in Tsada, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Tsada, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 226 m²
The Callisto residence is a modern ode to light. Dual aspect folding doors create a breeze-w…
€2,48M
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline in Makounta, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline
Makounta, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale 2-storey villa of 160 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
€506,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale 2-storey villa of 170 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of living room…
€574,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 143 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale 2-storey villa of 143 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
€480,000
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 170 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 170 sq.m in Paphos. The first floor consists of a living room wit…
€574,000
3 room house in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 133 m²
€367,000
4 room house in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
4 room house
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Area 225 m²
Stunning villa with 4 bedrooms for sale in a great place Geroskipu. This villa is within wal…
€425,000
3 room house in Kouklia, Cyprus
3 room house
Kouklia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 182 m²
€380,000

