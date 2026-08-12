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Houses for sale in Paphos District, Cyprus

;
Paphos Municipality
386
Peyia
519
Polis
28
Yeroskipou
331
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2 618 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
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Villa 3 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 14 m²
Kings Beach Villas Positioned in the highly desirable Tombs of the Kings neighbourhood, K…
$569,647
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Developer
Stasis Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 555 m²
This brand-new four-bedroom villa (plus office) is an off-plan development in the sought-aft…
$2,43M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
5 bedroom house in Peyia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 306 m²
An exceptional five-bedroom detached villa arranged over two floors in the prestigious Coral…
$2,31M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa 5 bedrooms in Kouklia, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kouklia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 066 m²
Luxury 5-Bedroom Villa in Venus Rock, Kouklia, Paphos Set within the prestigious Venus Rock…
$4,56M
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3 bedroom house in Chloraka, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Modern 3-Bedroom Bungalow with Sea Views in Lower Chloraka Situated in the sought-after area…
$624,105
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3 bedroom house in Peyia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 171 m²
3-Bedroom Residence The three-bedroom residence is ideal for families who value space, priva…
$1,06M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom house in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 198 m²
A modern three-bedroom detached villa in the sought-after Geroskipou area of Paphos. Set on …
$535,645
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 4 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 253 m²
4 Bedroom Villa in Sea Caves Discover contemporary coastal living, an exclusive collection …
$1,42M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 5 bedrooms in Kouklia, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kouklia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 066 m²
Luxury 5-Bedroom Villa in Venus Rock, Kouklia, Paphos Set within the prestigious Venus Rock…
$4,56M
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3 bedroom house in Peyia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 154 m²
Discover comfortable coastal living in this beautifully presented 3-bedroom villa in the sou…
$570,204
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3 bedroom house in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
This 3-bedroom detached villa at Pelagos Beachfront Villas offers approximately 274 m² of in…
$2,25M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom house in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Exquisite three bedroom villas located in the popular and serene Sea Caves area, close enoug…
$1,51M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Empa, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Empa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Three-Bedroom Villa with Rooftop Terrace and Pool Option in Emba, Paphos This stylish three…
$970,470
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom house in Peyia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 146 m²
Modern 3-bedroom villa with private pool in Coral Bay – Prime Investment Opportunity This st…
$738,110
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4 bedroom house in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 329 m²
Property Description This modern 4-bedroom villa is located in a prime seaside area of Paph…
$1,19M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 6 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 426 m²
These residences form a carefully designed collection of modern villas focused on space, com…
$2,59M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Tremithousa, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tremithousa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 336 m²
These private villas represent a unique combination of luxury and nature, guaranteeing an un…
$1,51M
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Neo Chorio, Cyprus
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Neo Chorio, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 158 m²
Imagine a spectacular unobstructed views across Chrysochous bay, one of the most beautiful a…
$1,15M
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3 bedroom house in Kissonerga, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
Modern houses in Kissonerga area, Paphos. This exclusive collection of 5 two-storey houses o…
$598,952
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3 bedroom house in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
Modern houses nestled in the scenic area of Geroskipou, Paphos. The project consists of 37 h…
$909,946
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Tsada, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tsada, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 263 m²
Petra is extremely spacious and light this 4 bedroom design maximises the view from every ro…
$3,12M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kouklia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kouklia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 188 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale: A beautiful detached villa is now available in the attractive Aphrodite Hills area…
$1,65M
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Konia, Cyprus
Villa 2 bedrooms
Konia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 107 m²
Project comprises of 20 private detached three and four bedroom villas with a large landscap…
$413,614
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Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
4 bedroom house in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 329 m²
Property Description This modern 4-bedroom villa is located in a prime seaside area of Paph…
$1,19M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Kissonerga, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 412 m²
For sale: Spacious five-bedroom villa in Olivia III, Paphos. This elegant home offers genero…
$797,975
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Mandria, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Mandria, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 153 m²
The property is a modern 3-bedroom semi-detached house for sale surrounded by beautiful land…
$389,979
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Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Villa 3 bedrooms in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale: This beautiful detached villa offers a comfortable life in a quiet area of Polis. …
$467,097
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3 bedroom house in Trimithousa, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Trimithousa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Modern houses nestled in the scenic area of Tremithousa Village, Paphos. The project consist…
$529,842
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 177 m²
Description of object: Pelagos Beachfront Residences, Villa No. 26 is a unique 3 bedroom vil…
$1,21M
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Mesogi, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Mesogi, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 154 m²
For sale: This magnificent detached villa, currently under construction in the Garden, combi…
$1,82M
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Property types in Paphos District

villas
cottages
mansions
bungalows
townhouses
duplexes

Properties features in Paphos District, Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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