Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Residential
  4. Androlikou

Residential properties for sale in Androlikou, Cyprus

apartments
3
3 properties total found
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Androlikou, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Androlikou, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 276 m²
Number of floors 3
Guarded complex of premium villas close to Akamas Nature Reserve, Paphos, Cyprus We offer s…
€1,52M
per month
Leave a request
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Androlikou, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Androlikou, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 239 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury complex of villas with rich infrastructure on the first sea line, Paphos, Cyprus We …
€1,60M
per month
Leave a request
4 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with sea view in Androlikou, Cyprus
4 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with sea view
Androlikou, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 238 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of luxury villas with a panoramic view of the sea, Paphos, Cyprus We offer a high-q…
€1,60M
per month
Leave a request

Properties features in Androlikou, Cyprus

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir