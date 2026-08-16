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Residential properties for sale in Yialia, Cyprus

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3 properties total found
Apartment in Yialia, Cyprus
Apartment
Yialia, Cyprus
For sale land of 2174 sq.m. in Gialia (Polis Chrisohous). It has frontage about 56m. and fal…
$334,173
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Apartment in Yialia, Cyprus
Apartment
Yialia, Cyprus
Don't miss out!!! Beach front line, premium location. Available for sale is the 1/6 share of…
$443,644
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Yialia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Yialia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 149 m²
This stunning 3-bedroom villa masterfully combines modern architecture with traditional Cypr…
$928,322
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