  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Golf-course

Apartments near golf course for sale in Minsk Region, Belarus

Maladzyechna
40
Barysaw
27
Fanipal
202
Baraulianski sielski Saviet
72
1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
1 bedroom apartment
Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 3/7
✅ We help you sell your property at a real, desired price.💫 And we buy:🌿 Quarter "Wandering …
$89,414
