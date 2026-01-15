Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Terrace

Terraced Apartments for sale in Minsk Region, Belarus

Maladzyechna
38
Barysaw
26
Fanipal
204
Baraulianski sielski Saviet
67
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
1 bedroom apartment
Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 5/5
✨ Green harbor. Mountain Creek QuarterIt's not just an apartment, it's a beautiful scene to …
$145,862
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Minsk Region

1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Minsk Region, Belarus

with Garage
with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go