Residential complex Prestigious new project near Lake Kucukcekmece and the Sea of ​​Marmara, Istanbul, Türkiye

New area of ​​the city with views of the lake and the Marmara Sea right next to the metro and Marmaray stations. The complex has social facilities for each group, including an outdoor swimming pool, children's playground, fitness center, recreation area and sauna, shops, cafes and restaurants.

The project occupies an area of ​​92,000 m2 and consists of 20 buildings with 12 floors, with a total of 1,400 apartments. There are apartments from 1 to 4 bedrooms to choose, there are also duplexes.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The complex has a unique location with convenient transportation options. Thanks to the metro and Marmaray, located 500 m away, the entire city, from Istanbul Airport to Bostanci, will be closer. And the E5 and TEM highways are 10 minutes away by car.