Residential complex Prestigious new project near Lake Kucukcekmece and the Sea of ​​Marmara, Istanbul, Türkiye

Kucukcekmece, Turkey
from
$234,039
;
20
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 26370
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2459017
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 12/06/2025

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Kucukcekmece

About the complex

New area of ​​the city with views of the lake and the Marmara Sea right next to the metro and Marmaray stations. The complex has social facilities for each group, including an outdoor swimming pool, children's playground, fitness center, recreation area and sauna, shops, cafes and restaurants.

The project occupies an area of ​​92,000 m2 and consists of 20 buildings with 12 floors, with a total of 1,400 apartments. There are apartments from 1 to 4 bedrooms to choose, there are also duplexes.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The complex has a unique location with convenient transportation options. Thanks to the metro and Marmaray, located 500 m away, the entire city, from Istanbul Airport to Bostanci, will be closer. And the E5 and TEM highways are 10 minutes away by car.

  • Ataturk Park 600 m
  • Halkali National Park 1.4 km
  • Kanaria Park 3 km
  • Halkali Çamlık Recreation Area 3 km
  • Floria Ataturk Forest 7.6 km
  • Armoni Park 4.5 km
  • Arena Park Shopping Mall 5.8 km
  • 212 Outlet 7.4 km
  • Aqua Florya 9.4 km
  • Mail of Istanbul 12 km
  • Marmara Forum Shopping Mall 14.6 km
  • A-Plus 15.5 km
  • Ataköy Marina 16.8 km
  • Karusel Shopping Mall 17.5 km
  • Fishekhane 19.3 km

Location on the map

Kucukcekmece, Turkey

