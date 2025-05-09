  1. Realting.com
  4. Residential complex Apartments from the leading developer of Istanbul.

Kucukcekmece, Turkey
$240,000
ID: 26139
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1277
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 25/05/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Kucukcekmece

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Online tour
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

A prestigious housing project developed by SİNPAŞ GYO.

The project covers a large area of ​​30,000 m2 and has a lush landscape of 18,420 m2.

The project consists of 11 buildings or residential blocks with a height of 7 floors, 540 apartments for sale with layouts from 1 + 1 to 4 + 1, areas from 71 m2 to 193 m2.

The project is located in the Kucukcekmece / Atakent area near Kucukcekmece Lake and Florya Beach, with two metro stations nearby.

The area is characterized by Istanbul's largest shopping malls - Star City Outlet, Aqua Florya and Theme Park open-air shopping mall, as well as educational and health institutions nearby.

Completion date: 4th quarter of 2026.

Infrastructure:

Swimming pool
Sauna and Hamam
Fitness room
Playgrounds
Walking area with a green garden
Comfortable landscaped area
Parking
Security 7/24

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.

Location on the map

Kucukcekmece, Turkey

