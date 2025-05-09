Residential complex Apartments from the leading developer of Istanbul.

A prestigious housing project developed by SİNPAŞ GYO.

The project covers a large area of ​​30,000 m2 and has a lush landscape of 18,420 m2.

The project consists of 11 buildings or residential blocks with a height of 7 floors, 540 apartments for sale with layouts from 1 + 1 to 4 + 1, areas from 71 m2 to 193 m2.

The project is located in the Kucukcekmece / Atakent area near Kucukcekmece Lake and Florya Beach, with two metro stations nearby.

The area is characterized by Istanbul's largest shopping malls - Star City Outlet, Aqua Florya and Theme Park open-air shopping mall, as well as educational and health institutions nearby.

Completion date: 4th quarter of 2026.

Infrastructure:

Swimming pool

Sauna and Hamam

Fitness room

Playgrounds

Walking area with a green garden

Comfortable landscaped area

Parking

Security 7/24

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.