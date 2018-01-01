Low-rise residence with a shopping mall and a hotel near a highway and a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey

Okurcalar, Turkey

from €154,000

Completion date: 2024

The complex is unique due to its favorable location in Okurjalar Alanya, it is located where most of the luxurious 5-star hotels are located, in the center of this area and just a 3-minute walk from the sandy local beach. Just 20 meters from the complex are the post office, restaurants, shops, butchers, a pharmacy and a weekly market on Tuesdays, where you can buy fruits and vegetables from local farmers. On the seashore there are restaurants with an excellent selection of dishes and drinks. Just 200 meters from the complex there is a magnificent park area, where there is both a basketball and tennis court, as well as a football court, places for recreation and exercise equipment that can be used for free, and just a 5-minute walk is one of the largest and most recent water parks in Alanya. Most of the apartments of the complex will have sea views from the second floor and a large selection of amenities in the territory, including: a lrasse landscape garden with tropical flowers and trees, a pavilion for relaxation and relaxation, large outdoor pool, heated indoor pool, children's pool, pool bar, gazebo, indoor and outdoor playground for children, adult playroom, sauna, massage rooms, relaxation area, fitness center, electric water heater, 24-hour security and video surveillance, energy generator, central television satellite system.