Residential complex Two apartments 1+1 & 1+1 in the G-HUB MARGYO complex for Turkish citizenship.

✅ Two apartments - 1+1 and 1+1 for USD 470,000
✅ Suitable for Turkish Citizenship
The G-HUB project - a hotel, shopping center, university, and hospital in one complex
The complex is located in the Sefaköy/Küçükçekmece district, directly on the E-5 highway, one of the city's most important transportation routes, providing convenient access to all major areas.
Completion date: March 2026
Construction company: MARYAPI
⚡High rental income and return on investment
⚡GYO project - no expert assessment required for Turkish citizenship
⚡The G-HUB project is located near the renowned Biruni University Hospital and Arel University, adding value and prestige to the entire complex.
⚡The project also includes an open-air shopping mall with a vibrant shopping area, cafes, restaurants, and public spaces designed to meet the daily needs of residents, students, and visitors.
