Residential complex Two apartments 1+1 & 1+1 in the G-HUB MARGYO complex for Turkish citizenship.

✅ Two apartments - 1+1 and 1+1 for USD 470,000

✅ Suitable for Turkish Citizenship

The G-HUB project - a hotel, shopping center, university, and hospital in one complex

The complex is located in the Sefaköy/Küçükçekmece district, directly on the E-5 highway, one of the city's most important transportation routes, providing convenient access to all major areas.

Completion date: March 2026

Construction company: MARYAPI

⚡High rental income and return on investment

⚡GYO project - no expert assessment required for Turkish citizenship

Project area: 14,000 m²

Number of apartments: 330 (84 hotel-type apartments, 246 residential/hotel-type apartments)

Apartments for sale: 1+1 / 1.5+1 / 2+1

Area: from 74 m² to 105 m²

Commercial units: 93

⚡The G-HUB project is located near the renowned Biruni University Hospital and Arel University, adding value and prestige to the entire complex.

⚡The project also includes an open-air shopping mall with a vibrant shopping area, cafes, restaurants, and public spaces designed to meet the daily needs of residents, students, and visitors.

