  4. Residential complex Two apartments 1+1 & 1+1 in the G-HUB MARGYO complex for Turkish citizenship.

Residential complex Two apartments 1+1 & 1+1 in the G-HUB MARGYO complex for Turkish citizenship.

Kucukcekmece, Turkey
from
$470,000
10
ID: 33001
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1288
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 04/12/2025

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Kucukcekmece

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Online tour
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

✅ Two apartments - 1+1 and 1+1 for USD 470,000
✅ Suitable for Turkish Citizenship

The G-HUB project - a hotel, shopping center, university, and hospital in one complex

The complex is located in the Sefaköy/Küçükçekmece district, directly on the E-5 highway, one of the city's most important transportation routes, providing convenient access to all major areas.

Completion date: March 2026
Construction company: MARYAPI

⚡High rental income and return on investment
⚡GYO project - no expert assessment required for Turkish citizenship

  • Project area: 14,000 m²
  • Number of apartments: 330 (84 hotel-type apartments, 246 residential/hotel-type apartments)
  • Apartments for sale: 1+1 / 1.5+1 / 2+1
  • Area: from 74 m² to 105 m²
  • Commercial units: 93

⚡The G-HUB project is located near the renowned Biruni University Hospital and Arel University, adding value and prestige to the entire complex.

⚡The project also includes an open-air shopping mall with a vibrant shopping area, cafes, restaurants, and public spaces designed to meet the daily needs of residents, students, and visitors.

For more detailed information on this project, please call / write to us.

Location on the map

Kucukcekmece, Turkey
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Finance

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
