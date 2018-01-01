New residential complex close to the metrobus station and shopping malls, Istanbul, Turkey

Ciplakli, Turkey

from €176,353

52–155 m² 2

Completion date: 2023

Real estate in Turkey at a bargain price with full legal support. Assistance in the transfer of funds. Free selection of real estate. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. -We will select real estate for your budget and desires! RIVER PANORAMA – project from IKY GROUP ALANYA in a prestigious area of the city. The area with low European development is located closest to the center. A distinctive feature of RIVER PANORAMA is the beautiful nature around - the Obachai River, majestic mountains, state park. Complex infrastructure: - pool; - sauna; - hammam; - gym; - Roman steam room; - salt room; - massage room; - a jacuzzi; - table tennis; - minigolf; - tennis court; - basketball court; - children's playroom; - playground; - barbecue area. - parking. LOCATION: Both – a prestigious area of Alanya, is characterized by low-rise buildings. Good sandy beaches, a picturesque promenade along the sea, all the necessary urban infrastructure at hand, hypermarket « Metro », shopping center « Alanium », many restaurants, small shops, parks and playgrounds, tennis courts and football fields. In addition, the city administration is moving to the new city hall in the near future in the Oba district. The area is very attractive for investment. ECONOMIC ADVANCE: - Commission 0%; - Return on investment; - Interest-free installment plan; - High demand of tenants; - Only reliable developers; - A safe deal. WHY ANYTHING WORK WITH US: - We guarantee safe transactions with full legal support. - We will select for you the best promising objects for investment and life. - Let's tell you everything about the real estate market, about life in Turkey. - We will conduct a free consultation and save your time finding suitable options and buying. - We will select real estate for FREE. - We will help with the move. - We will show the object in person in Turkey or online. - We will help with obtaining resident status. Call or write, we will be happy to advise you ! Let's provide planning options!