  3. New residential complex close to the metrobus station and shopping malls, Istanbul, Turkey

New residential complex close to the metrobus station and shopping malls, Istanbul, Turkey

Marmara Region, Turkey
About the complex

We offer quality apartments with different layouts.

The apartments on the top floor have roof-top terraces and apartments on the ground floor have private gardens.

The residence features swimming pools, kids' playgrounds, green areas, a children's club, a cafe.

Completion - June, 2024.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located close to E5 highway and the national park, hotels, hospitals, universities and shopping malls, two minutes walk from the metrobus station, 35 minutes away from the airport.

  • Metrobus station - 20 m
  • Private hospital - 10 m
  • Nearest Arel University - 50 m
  • Aydin University - 200 m
  • Shopping mall - 250 m
  • Olympic pool - 100 m
Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
