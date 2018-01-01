New residential complex close to the metrobus station and shopping malls, Istanbul, Turkey

We offer quality apartments with different layouts.
The apartments on the top floor have roof-top terraces and apartments on the ground floor have private gardens.
The residence features swimming pools, kids' playgrounds, green areas, a children's club, a cafe.
Completion - June, 2024.Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located close to E5 highway and the national park, hotels, hospitals, universities and shopping malls, two minutes walk from the metrobus station, 35 minutes away from the airport.