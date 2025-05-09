Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool, a green area and a conference room, Istanbul, Turkey

  1. Realting.com
20
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Kucukcekmece

About the complex

Port Royal comprises 5 blocks of 12 floors, offering 814 residential units and 37 commercial spaces. With flat options ranging from studios (1+0) to spacious 4+1 layouts, residents can enjoy vibrant living amidst street shops and extensive social amenities.

Project Highlights:

  • Interconnected parking between blocks
  • 70% green area with landscaped pools
  • Indoor swimming pool and gym
  • Pilates room
  • Sauna, steam rooms, and shock showers
  • Cinema, meeting rooms, game rooms, and baby rooms
Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Smart Home Automation
  • Central underfloor heating with cost allocators
  • Central hot water system with cost allocators
Location and nearby infrastructure

Located on the prestigious Basın Ekspress Road, Port Royal offers unparalleled connectivity across Istanbul. Nestled between the E-5 and TEM motorways, it provides easy access to key transport hubs—just a 200-meter walk to the E-5, Metrobus Station, and the soon-to-be-completed Metro Station. Additionally, you’re only 5 minutes from the TEM highway and 15 minutes from the ferry terminals.

Strategically positioned beside the Küçükçekmece Courthouse and the Municipality Marriage Office, Port Royal is surrounded by essential services, office buildings, universities (Arel, Aydın, Biruni, and Altınbaş), and premier shopping destinations like Starcity, Airport, Aqua Florya, and Kuyumcukent Malls. The Yeşilköy and Ataköy piers are just a short 10-minute drive away, enhancing both convenience and lifestyle opportunities.

Location on the map

Kucukcekmece, Turkey

