New apartments for obtaining a residence permit and citizenship in a prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey

Furnished hotel-type apartments with a guaranteed return of 7% for 3 years. Two 17-storey buildings consist of 167 apartments with layouts 1+1, 2+1, 3+1, duplex.

The residence features an outdoor swimming pool, a gym, a sauna and a steam bath, a conference room, a basketball court, a kids' playground, a games room, a green area, a 3-level parking.

Completion - June, 2024.

Advantages

Guaranteed return of 7% for 3 years.

A management company - one of the leading international hotel business operators.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The project is located in the Küçükçekmece district, on the European side of the city. This is a green developing area with good infrastructure. The residential complex is located 500 m from the Basin Express highway, an important transport artery connecting the international highways E5 and TEM. Properties near Basin Express have high investment potential and the area is developing rapidly. It is easy to get from the area without traffic jams to any part of the city thanks to the availability of high-speed transport lines: metro, metrobus and Marmaray railway line. Near the project there are several international private schools, universities, hospitals (Rumeli hospital, Medipol, A Hastanesi), many shops, shopping centers (Mall of istanbul, 212 shopping center), cafes. The new airport can be reached in 25 minutes, and the historical center of Istanbul - the Sultanahmet district - 15-20 minutes.