  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. New apartments for obtaining a residence permit and citizenship in a prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey

New apartments for obtaining a residence permit and citizenship in a prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey

Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€218,699
;
10
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Furnished hotel-type apartments with a guaranteed return of 7% for 3 years. Two 17-storey buildings consist of 167 apartments with layouts 1+1, 2+1, 3+1, duplex.

The residence features an outdoor swimming pool, a gym, a sauna and a steam bath, a conference room, a basketball court, a kids' playground, a games room, a green area, a 3-level parking.

Completion - June, 2024.

Advantages

Guaranteed return of 7% for 3 years.

A management company - one of the leading international hotel business operators.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The project is located in the Küçükçekmece district, on the European side of the city. This is a green developing area with good infrastructure. The residential complex is located 500 m from the Basin Express highway, an important transport artery connecting the international highways E5 and TEM. Properties near Basin Express have high investment potential and the area is developing rapidly. It is easy to get from the area without traffic jams to any part of the city thanks to the availability of high-speed transport lines: metro, metrobus and Marmaray railway line. Near the project there are several international private schools, universities, hospitals (Rumeli hospital, Medipol, A Hastanesi), many shops, shopping centers (Mall of istanbul, 212 shopping center), cafes. The new airport can be reached in 25 minutes, and the historical center of Istanbul - the Sultanahmet district - 15-20 minutes.

  • Hospital - 5 minutes
  • Metrobus station - 5 minutes
  • Sea taxi - 2 minutes
  • Shopping mall - 5 minutes
  • Istanbul Airport - 25 minutes
New building location
Marmara Region, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Stilnyy novyy proekt v rayone Kargydzhak - Alaniya
Avanos, Turkey
from
€140,000
Residential complex ELEGANT GREEN VALLEY
Payallar, Turkey
from
€141,000
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool, 350 metres to the sea, Mezitli, Mersin, Turkey
Kuzucu, Turkey
from
€82,000
Residential complex Uyutnaya kvartira na beregu morya
Yaylali, Turkey
from
€155,000
Residential complex Apartments with a panoramic view in a guarded residence with gardens and a conference room, Istanbul, Turkey
Guengoeren, Turkey
from
€399,724
You are viewing
New apartments for obtaining a residence permit and citizenship in a prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€218,699
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex High-rise residence with a park, a swimming pool and a tennis court close to metro stations, in the popular area of Sisli, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex High-rise residence with a park, a swimming pool and a tennis court close to metro stations, in the popular area of Sisli, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€685,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with different layouts. The residence features a large park, a parking, a spa center, a swimming pool, a kids' playground, a tennis court, lounge areas. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located near restaurants, shopping malls, metro stations, 5 minutes from TEM and E5 highways, 20 minutes away from the airport.
Residential complex Novye kvartiry nedaleko ot centra Stambula rayon Kyuchyukchekmedzhe
Residential complex Novye kvartiry nedaleko ot centra Stambula rayon Kyuchyukchekmedzhe
Avanos, Turkey
from
€354,650
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Istanbul – Kuciukchekmedzhe district. The residential complex presents duplexes of the following layouts: 2 + 1, 3 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 107 to 197 m2.Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, which surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and recently resort concepts are gaining popularity, where there are indoor and outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa.
Residential complex Modern complex
Residential complex Modern complex
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
€405,000
The Ready Residential Complex, located in the heart of Alanya in the Mahmutlar area, offers rich infrastructure in the immediate vicinity of the beach. The complex is built on an area of 4060 m2 and consists of 2 twelve-story blocks. This project combines quality and comfort with a convenient payment opportunity and offers both vital and investment opportunities. Complex infrastructure: outdoor / indoor pool, outdoor parking, gazebo, barbecue, 24-hour security, sauna, fitness, salt room, steam room, meeting room and TV, children's playroom, table tennis.
Realting.com
Go