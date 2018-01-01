  1. Realting.com
  Guarded residential complex with swimming pools, a tennis court and a fitness center next to the lake Kucukcekmece, Istanbul, Turkey

Guarded residential complex with swimming pools, a tennis court and a fitness center next to the lake Kucukcekmece, Istanbul, Turkey

Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€365,540
About the complex

We offer new apartments for citizenship in Kucukcekmece, which is in the European part of Istanbul, on the bank of the canal under construction.

The quality and comfortable residential complex consists of 70 low-rise buildings and features landscaped green areas, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, around-the-clock security, a cafe, a fitness center, a football field, basketball and tennis courts, a garage, a hairdresser's, a supermarket, a sauna.

It's a large project, built by three top Turkish developers. Completion is planned for July, 2023.

One-bedroom apartments: from 79 to 121 m2. There area also apartments with two, three and four bedrooms in the complex. The areas are from 107 to 246 m2 at the prices from 519,000 to 1,600,000 $ .

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • "Smart Home" system
  • Air conditioning
Advantages

It's possible to purchase on the installment plan.

10% discount for single-time payment.

Installment prices: from 411 to 691 thousand $

Single-time payment: from 370 to 622 thousand $

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located five minutes away from TEM Highway and a hospital, seven minutes from a shopping mall, an hour from the airport.

The area is on the right bank of the canal under construction, which is an alternative to Bosphorus. Thus, the district has high potential for development in years to come. Kucukcekmece is notable for well-developed sports infrastructure. It has been prepared for Summer Olympic Games from 1999 till 2002. But the bid to host the Olympic Games was gained by Bejing, and the Olympics in Istanbul never came off. None the less, the Olympic facilities are in active use for international, local competitions and amateur sports.

Transport accessibility and urban infrastructure:

  • 5 minutes drive from Kucukcekmece Lke - Marmara Sea lagoon
  • Within a radius of 3 km - two hospitals
  • 5 minutes drive from TED International College
  • 3 minutes drive from the Olympic Complex with the Ataturk stadium
  • 2 minutes drive from E80 highway - the separate access to the complex
  • 5 minutes drive from Istanbul Canal (under construction)
Marmara Region, Turkey

Residential complex in the city center and 600 meters from the beach, close to the chain stores, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex in the city center and 600 meters from the beach, close to the chain stores, Alanya, Turkey
Alanya, Turkey
Alanya, Turkey
from
€225,000
Agency: TRANIO
The complex consists of two blocks which have 88 apartments with different layouts: 1-bedroom apartments - 45 units 2-bedroom apartments - 34 units Duplex apartments with 2 bedrooms - 9 units There is possibility of 40% installment payments until construction completed. Facilities and equipment in the house Other amenities: mini water park, sauna, generator. Location and nearby infrastructure Alanya, full of magnificent nature and traces of history, is one of the busiest resorts in Turkey. With its world-famous beaches and climatic conditions, it attracts many tourists from all over the world. Affordable prices, great weather, sandy beaches, history, which is why people spend their vacations in Alanya all year round. Tourists are attracted to the region because of the places and quality food. The complex is located in the center of Alanya and 600 meters away from the beach. In addition, the project is within walking distance of chain stores such as Bim Migros, Carrefour, and A101.
LAVINYA ASTORIA
LAVINYA ASTORIA
Mezitli, Turkey
Mezitli, Turkey
from
€55,000
Area 33–95 m²
210 properties 210
Completion date: 2024
Agency: RealtGo
Developer: Alioglu insaat
New building in Mersin, Mezitli Two blocks on 14 floors Apartments 1 + 1 and 2 + 1 Area 1 + 1 - 58 m2 gross Area 2 + 1 - 70 m2 gross Started construction - 01/30/2023 End of construction - 12/30/2024 Distance to the sea - 1300 meters Price 1 + 1 from 55.000 euros Price 2 + 1 from 80,000 euros 50% first payment, installment 18 months Agency Commission included General characteristics: Air conditioning Gas heating Thermal-resistant pumice used Smart elevator system Full cycle generator Apartment Features: Suspension ceiling Kitchen headset with stone countertops Wardrobe Wardrobe in the dressing room Bathroom cabinets Steel outside door Double glasses pvkh Walls painted with waterproof paint The bathrooms will have showers, a sink ceramic wall cover 1st class shower Complex infrastructure: Fitness room Waterpark BBQ area Generator Conversations Two hammams Two saunas Security 24/7 Video surveillance Walking paths Outdoor pool Open parking Basketball court Playground open Bicycle Parking
Spacious 2 bedroom Apartment in Alanya Mahmutlar
Spacious 2 bedroom Apartment in Alanya Mahmutlar
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
€131,000
-A bright and spacious apartment just 50 meters to Alanya Barboros street. This 2 bedroom apartment located close to the shops, situated on the second floor of the building. The complex has a large swimming pool and landscaped garden. as well as table tennis, billiard and some other features for your rest. The apartments have 2 bedrooms, two bathrooms, 2 balconies and one living room with open plan kitchen. The apartment is spacious and suitable for renting and permanent living. The apartment is renovated, painted and newly furnished. All air conditioner and kitchen appliances are included.    General Features of the Residential ComplexSwimming PoolTable tennisTennis CourtGeneratorFitnessLandscaped Garden24 H Security        Top 3 Reason to buy this Spacious Alanya ApartmentNewly furnishedLocated just in the centerX large apartment for comfortable living   Location in AlanyaLocated in the center of Mahmutlar near the house there is a supermarket, hairdresser, Turkish and european restaurant. Mahmutlar district is ver popular among the resident of Interational countries.
