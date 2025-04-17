Residential complex New residence with a green area and picturesque views near the coast, Istanbul, Turkey

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
The residence stands out as a distinguished project offering all the amenities of modern living in the dynamic and prestigious Beşiktaş district of Istanbul. Developed by Babacan Yapı, this project is set to be completed in December 2026. Located in one of Beşiktaş’s most sought-after areas,…
The residence features a kids' playground, a swimming pool, an events room, a hamam, a barbecue area, tennis and basketball courts, green areas, around-the-clock security.
Completion - December, 2023.
Features of the flats
Underfloor heating
Location and nearby infrastructure
College - …
Divan Residence is a 50-storey residence blockwith a length of 173 meters. There are different types of residences from 1+1 to 4+1 in the project. From iconic architectural understanding to living spaces, from the quality of the materials used to the elegant details that reflect the meticulo…