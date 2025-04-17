Residential complex New residence with a green area and picturesque views near the coast, Istanbul, Turkey

  1. Realting.com
Kucukcekmece, Turkey
from
$189,905
14/04/2025
$189,074
13/04/2025
$189,185
12/04/2025
$189,889
11/04/2025
$194,181
10/04/2025
$194,973
09/04/2025
$195,951
08/04/2025
$195,829
06/04/2025
$195,946
05/04/2025
$194,161
04/04/2025
$196,754
03/04/2025
$198,935
02/04/2025
$198,518
01/04/2025
$198,068
30/03/2025
$197,463
29/03/2025
$198,936
28/03/2025
$199,662
27/03/2025
$198,962
26/03/2025
$198,838
25/03/2025
$198,158
24/03/2025
$197,481
ID: 19791
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2373280
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Kucukcekmece

About the complex

We offer apartments with a view of the lake and the city.

The residence features a parking, a kids' playground, a green area, around-the-clock security.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Coast and New Istanbul Canal - 5 minutes
  • Metro station - 5 minutes
  • Metrobus station - 15 minutes
  • Airport - 40 minutes
  • Taksim - 35 minutes

Location on the map

Kucukcekmece, Turkey

