Residential complex THE CORAL PATTAYA

Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$87,509
;
15
ID: 22536
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 04/08/2025

Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Chon Buri Province
  • Region
    Nong Pla Lai
  • City
    Pattaya City

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    8

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Online tour

About the complex

Русский Русский

Investment in unique apartments! Income from 7%!
The favorable location of the LCD guarantees a high demand for rent!
Installment!
The apartment is furnished!
In the green area and away from the bustle of the big city, 5 minutes to the beach!
THE CORAL PATTAYA is a resort-type boutique condominium, ideal for a quiet life, surrounded by a large coral pool with a salt overflow system, providing peace of mind on a private remote island suitable for all stages of life.
Facilities: fitness and boxing room, sauna, workspace and library, pool with salt water system, roof garden, mini-cinema, access with key card, security cameras and 24/7 security.
The project is strategically located in close proximity to:
- Big C;
- Central Festival;
- downtown;
- international hospitals, schools;
Macro, Parks, Terminal 21 and traditional Thai markets.
Call or write, we will answer all your questions!
* The cost may vary depending on the course

Location on the map

Pattaya City, Thailand

