Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Alacant Alicante
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Alacant Alicante, Spain

Torrevieja
368
Benidorm
51
Alicante
41
la Marina Baixa
1336
Show more
House Delete
Clear all
428 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 255 m²
Mediterranean renovated villa for sale in the golf course of Altea Don Cayo (Altea golf) wit…
$1,07M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MENINA GROUP
Languages
English, Español, Français
Villa 3 bedrooms in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 569 m²
Luxury villa in Cumbres del Sol, Benitachell, Alicante The villa is distributed over three f…
$2,42M
Leave a request
Bungalow in Alicante, Spain
Bungalow
Alicante, Spain
Area 397 m²
Real estate Casamayor presents this exclusive property located in one of the best enclaves o…
$1,08M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Villa 5 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 535 m²
5 bedrooms, 5 bathroomsArea: 535 m2.Plot size: 744 m2.Built area: 638 m2, useful area: 535 m…
$2,44M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 336 m²
Luxury villas in Dehesa de Campoamor, Costa Blanca Homes with 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms, wi…
$1,19M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Benissa, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Benissa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 254 m²
Luxury villa in La Fustera, Benissa, Costa Blanca The main floor is set up to be the heart o…
$1,30M
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Santa Pola, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
3 bedrooms, 1 bathroomArea: 88 m2.Solarium: 26 m2.The Bungalow is situated by sea.New Build.…
$231,052
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 225 m²
4 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 225 m2.Plot size: 500 m2.New Build.There is private pool, сove…
$894,865
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 290 m²
Exclusive villas in Las Colinas Golf, Costa Blanca The design of these houses presents a con…
$2,78M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Montesinos, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Montesinos, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 99 m²
Semi-detached villas in La Herrada, Los Montesinos, Costa Blanca This project has 32 semi-de…
$305,327
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 407 m²
Villa for sale in Torrevieja, Costa Blanca The total area of the plot is more than 1000m². T…
$1,63M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 157 m²
4 bedrooms, 4 bathroomsArea: 157 m2.Plot size: 500 m2.The Villa is situated by sea.New Build…
$748,424
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Benidorm, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Villa for sale in Polop de la Marina, Alicante, Costa Blanca PLOT: 600m2 HOUSE: 150m2 built …
$708,795
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 238 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 238 m2.Plot size: 320 m2.Solarium: 25 m2, terrace: 25 m2.Privat…
$629,155
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Algorfa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Algorfa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 123 m²
Detached villas in La Finca Golf, Algorfa, Costa Blanca 30 fabulous villas, with private 6x3…
$489,613
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Teulada, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Teulada, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 350 m²
Luxury villa with sea views in Moraira, Costa Blanca The house is located in an exclusive ar…
$3,82M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 116 m²
Villas for sale in Balcón de Finestrat, Costa Blanca, Alicante 19 luxury homes, plots of mor…
$736,056
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Xabia Javea, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Xabia Javea, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 197 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 197 m2.Plot size: 1028 m2.Terrace: 74 m2.Private pool: 46 m2.Ne…
$786,444
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in San Fulgencio, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Fulgencio, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Villas for sale in San Fulgencio, Alicante, Costa Blanca The residential is located in LA MA…
$414,263
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in San Fulgencio, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Fulgencio, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Villas for sale in San Fulgencio, Costa Blanca Single -floor single -family residential comp…
$316,122
Leave a request
Chalet in Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Chalet
Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Area 336 m²
Casamayor presents this spectacular property with a plot of 5,138 square metres and 687 squa…
$1,43M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Villa in Valencian Community, Spain
Villa
Valencian Community, Spain
Area 420 m²
A bright and exclusive luxury villa located in one of the most picturesque places on the Cos…
$4,13M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Santa Pola, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
3 bedrooms, 1 bathroomArea: 88 m2.Solarium: 26 m2.The Bungalow is situated by sea.New Build.…
$217,418
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Callosa den Sarria, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Callosa den Sarria, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 215 m²
A fantastic Spanish style Villa in Altea la vella. We've got a great Spanish style villa h…
$621,093
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ART Real Estate Costa Blanca SL
Languages
English, Deutsch, Español, Français, Svenska
Villa 3 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 223 m²
Menina Group presents 9 luxurious and exclusive independent villas, with 3 bedrooms and 2 or…
$692,870
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MENINA GROUP
Languages
English, Español, Français
Villa 3 bedrooms in Benijofar, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Benijofar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
Villas for sale in Benijofar, Costa Blanca The residential consists of modern-style homes, p…
$436,072
Leave a request
Villa in Valencian Community, Spain
Villa
Valencian Community, Spain
Area 677 m²
This luxury villa in La Nucia is a true wonder, set on a vast plot of 32,000 m2, surrounded …
$5,79M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Villa 3 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
2 luxury villas in the Zenia Beach, Costa Blanca The residential is 650m from La Zenia beach…
$1,25M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 438 m²
Luxury villa in Alfaz del Pi, Costa Blanca A unique home located in a quiet environment, les…
$1,63M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Rojales, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Rojales, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 306 m²
Luxury villas in Rojales, Costa Blanca, Alicante homes with 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms and…
$610,654
Leave a request

Property types in Alacant Alicante

villas
chalets
bungalows
townhouses
duplexes

Properties features in Alacant Alicante, Spain

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go